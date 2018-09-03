Indo- China Trade Leaders conference on Powertools Industry

The leading manufacturer of power tools, POWERTEX hosted a multinational conference on 31st August 2018 on trade analysis and market growth in the power tools segment. The focus of the conference was on building bilateral relations between the business delegates from China and Indian customers of Powertex. Leading business leaders from China including Tony Chen, Shang Caiping and Andy Liu were part of the forum discussion in the conference. The company’s efforts in bringing the Indo-Chinese market on a new level will pave the path of future growth, development, and prosperity of both the nations.

The much-anticipated event also marked the launch of one of its kind ‘Powertex Shoppe’, an exclusive Powertex store which will change the traditional way of a tool store. The store caters to the mindset of the new generation displaying Powertools & allied products in the showroom on international standards. The company also launched a Mobile Van for Powertex to spread awareness & education among people on the correct usage of tools and accessories. This marked the 20-year celebration of Powertex Quality Powertools.

POWERTEX, launched the first set of power tools in the Indian market in 2002 marking its establishment and in last 20 years have established itself as the pioneer in the power tools segment. The company has grown to international level on the pillars of affordability, availability, quality, and honesty under the expert leadership of LN Gupta & Manoj Gupta. The brand strongly believes in support and combined growth.

Mr. L.N.Gupta, Director of Powertex says, “We are honored to guide the industry segment in power tools on the international level and the success of this conference with Chinese traders has ensured the growth of Indian market in coming time. This was a great opportunity for Indian customers to understand the international market and get knowledge of the latest technology. We also launched Mobile Van for Powertex to create awareness among people for power tools and their use. Powertex has kept pace with customer demands even with technology, besides launching of new products as a continuous process based on the market need and future insight.”

The professional range of products from Powertex are available across the country spanning across power tools, welding machines, garden tools, abrasives, accessories and spare parts. The efficiency and durability endorse these tools to become the most favored ones by the end users.

The company has also stepped into the e-commerce platform for business growth and greater outreach. Powertex is greatly countering counterfeit with quality packaging and scratch holograms on each product. The company has also introduced a reward point program on the purchase base which can be redeemed for gifts. The company’s mission is to multiply connections with new innovations in business enterprise.