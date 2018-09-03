TP-Link M7650 VS M7450 4G Mobile WiFi Hotspot

TP-link 4G mobile WiFi hotspot(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/tp-link.html) may not be as well-known as Huawei mobile WiFi hotspots worldwide, but as one of the important competitor in mobile WiFi routers, TP-link 4G mobile WiFi hotspots are popular in some countries or areas. As the latest 4G LTE advanced Mobile WiFi, TP-link M7650 would be on behalf of the high-end 4G pocket WiFi router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/3g-4g-pocket-wifi.html) for TP-link. And TP-link also presented a new LTE advanced mobile WiFi M7450 around the end of 2017. Someone may ask: what’s the difference between TP-Link M7650 and M7450? Which one is better to buy in the two TP-link Mobile WiFi router?

TP-link M7650 VS M7450 Appearance and Interfaces

The TP-link M7650 and M7450 are very similar in appearance. On the front, there is a small 1.4inch display. The power button and home button are located at the two sides of the screen. Similarly, they are both with TP-link new logo. There is no connector for the external antenna, which is not good for users, however, the similar Huawei Mobile WiFi and Netgear Mobile WiFi hotspots have the two connectors for external antennas as standard configuration.

The back cover of TP-link M7450(https://www.4gltemall.com/tp-link-m7450-lte-cat-6-mobile-wifi.html) and M7650 could be opened for inserting the SIM card and the Micro SD card. They have almost the same features on battery. If you don’t see the model number in the label, you can hardly identify the device is M7450 or M7650.

TP-link M7450 VS M7650 Specs and Features

From the appearance, we can see the TP-link M7650 and M7450 are very similar in appearance. Usually, the advanced M7650 is upgraded from the M7450, so it follows the design of M7450 and just upgraded the inner part. Then let’s have comparison of TP-link M7650 specs and M7450 specs for more details:

Model: TP-Link M7650

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.11

Chipset: Qualcomm MDM9240

Data rates: DL 600Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B38, B40, B41

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 32 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: No

App management: tpMiFi APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 3000 mAh

Dimensions: 112.5 x 66.5 x 16mm

Ethernet Port: No

Datasheet download: TP-link M7650 Datasheet

User Manual: TP-link M7650 User Manual

Other features: 3 band CA

Firmware download: TP-link M7650 Firmware

Reviews: TP-link M7650 review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/tp-link-m7650-4g-lte-mobile-hotspot-review/)

Price: 469.00USD

Model: TP-Link M7450

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: Qualcomm

Speeds: DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B38, B40, B41

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 32 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: No

App management: tpMiFi APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 3000 mAh

Dimensions: 112.5 x 66.5 x 16mm

Datasheet download: TP-link M7450 Datasheet

User Manual: TP-link M7450 User Manual

Other features: 2 band CA

Firmware download: TP-link M7450 Firmware

Reviews: TP-link M7450 review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/tp-link-m7450-lte-advanced-mobile-wifi-review/)

Price: 289.00USD

Summary

From the specs table, we can see the TP-link M7650 has the almost the same appearance features, the only difference between the two 4G WiFi routers is the supported LTE download speed due to different Qualcomm chipset. TP-link 4G LTE Advanced Mobile WiFi M7650 supports maximum download speed up to 600Mbps on LTE Category 11 while TP-Link M7450 supports only half of the download speed to 300Mbps. Other technical features of TP-link M7650 and M7450 are totally same. If you want to buy a mobile WiFi hotspot from the two, M7650 may be better but the TP-Link M7650 price is high. M7450 seems to be good at price and the speed is enough for the daily use.

