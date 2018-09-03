Worldwide Thermoelectric Generators with Focus on Current and Future Plans 2024

Description: Thermoelectric generators (TEG) are the part of Energy Harvesting devices market. TEGs are also called solid State Devices as these devices generate direct electrical energy by sensing temperature gradient. This phenomenon is also called Seeback effect. In 2015 North America accounted major market share & Asia Pacific followed by North America with 21% of market share.

Market segmentation:

Global thermoelectric generators (TEG) market segmented by End users Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Sensors & Others. By type of material used in the construction of TEG market segmented material Bismuth Telluride (Bi2-Te3), Lead Telluride (Pb-Te) and Others (SiGe etc.). The report also includes segmentation of TEG based on temperature at which TEGs operates are Below 100 degree centigrade (500°C). By wattage the market is segmented below 30W, 30-1KW and above 1KW.

The key companies operating in the TEG market:

Gentherm Inc., II-VI Incorporated, Ferrotec Corporation, Laird Plc., and Komatsu Limited. The report includes detailed and latest competitive landscape and their long term and short term impact analysis of the thermoelectric generators market. Detailed merger/acquisitions, new product launches, agreements etc. are discussed in the report. Company profiles of key players with in-depth product line, recent developments related to cheese market and company financial information.