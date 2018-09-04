Organic Soy Protein Market Growth Prospects till 2026

The growing awareness about the benefits of soy products is expected to drive the growth of the global organic soy protein market. The growing health awareness among consumers is expected to boost the demand for organic soy protein. The trend of shifting from dairy products to soy is gaining traction worldwide and is estimated to boost the growth of the market. The price of soy protein products is cheaper than other similar products. This will help drive their sales and consumption. Soy protein is a complete protein source for human body and comprises amino acids. Organic soy protein market is also driven by the increasingly turning vegan population as it fulfills their protein demand. Organic soy protein is also in demand from people suffering from chronic diseases, diabetes, and obesity. The increasing popularity of organic products will also aid the growth of this market.

Increasing recommendations for healthy eating by doctors and rising awareness among consumers about the side effects of consuming unhealthy foods is fueling the demand for organic soy proteins. An increasing shift by consumers from meat products to soy products will also help this market’s growth in the period from 2016 and 2026. The demand for these products is also increasing from those consumers who are lactose intolerant and cannot have milk and milk products. On the other hand, the market is threatened by the availability of non-organic soy protein, which is even cheaper. This will restrict the growth of the market.

Soya protein is the least expensive source of dietary protein, also entitled as ‘complete protein’ for a human body which contain amino acid. Today’s supermarket aisle are filled with many meat alternative for vegan or vegetarian to fulfil their dietary demand of protein rich nutritious food such as salad dressings, soups, fake meats, infant formula, breads, cereals, tofu and supplements. From food varieties to hand lotion to firefighting foam, soya is a versatile humble bean. Compared to varied range of applications, dairy alternative application of organic soy protein is projected to have a significant growth followed by meat alternative application. Concentrated form of organic soya protein is comparatively in higher demand; from both consumer and manufacturer end. As it has excellence to replace the significant percentage of protein in other products without affecting their taste, texture and color. Whereas it has non allergic character which makes it favorable among manufacturer.

Organic Soy Protein Market: Drivers & Restraints

Obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases are arising with significant percentage of population for their improper modern life style. It is not limited to any particular region but spreading worldwide. To control and cure these diseases doctors are recommending healthy eating. People are becoming more aware of modern life style’s side effect and prefer precaution over cure. This shift from traditional dairy and meat product to soya product is the main factor for organic soy protein market growth. Rising popularity of organic food among healthy eater is another driving factor propelling organic soy protein market.

Besides experiencing unprecedented market growth, organic soy protein is not only facing competition from non-organic soya food source but also from other organic oilseed products such as flax and sunflower. Some people are allergic to soya or high protein intake. These two factors acts as a restrain in the growth of organic soy protein market.

Organic Soy Protein Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, organic soy protein market is segmented into seven regions – North America organic soy protein market, Latin America organic soy protein market, Eastern Europe organic soy protein market, Western Europe organic soy protein market, APEJ organic soy protein market, Japan organic soy protein market and the Middle East & Africa organic soy protein market. Among the regions mentioned above, North America, Eastern and Western Europe are dominating global market of organic soy protein. Due to speedy growth in urban life style, population of India and China are becoming more health conscious and leaning towards healthy and nutritional food habits. This trend in these and nearby countries are making Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) fastest growing market for organic soya protein. Middle East & Africa has a steady demand for organic soya protein.