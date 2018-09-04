Powder Welding Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2018 to 2028

Power Sled Market: Overview

The functional fitness and training industry is likely to witness a significant traction with increasing demand for a healthy lifestyle among all demographics worldwide. The power sled is a part of fitness training, which is explicitly used by athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The power sleds are used over the traditional weightlifting and fitness strength equipment that is likely to push the market for power sled over the forecast period. Power sleds are becoming popular in the new age of fitness, due to its high intensity output in a short time, which is likely to gain traction in the near future. The increasing preference of people for strength training has significantly driven the need for power sled in the past few years.

Power Sled Market: Market Dynamics

Realizing the advantages of strength exercises, regular fitness and health clubs are incorporating strength training programs in their facilities, which have significantly supported the sales of power sleds worldwide.

The rising number of clubs across the globe is the critical driver for the growth of the global power sled market. Additionally, the surge in sports clubs has strengthened the training activities which is likely to aid in the expansion of the global power sled market in the near future. Various health clubs are focusing on promoting the importance and benefits of strength training as a dynamic workout, which is likely to push the power sled market over the forecast period.

However, a significant percentage of the population is irregular with respect to strength training and workout, this is expected to challenge the growth of the global power sled market during the forecast period.

Request for Brochure @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1415

Power Sled Market: Market Segmentation

The power sled market can be segmented into different parts based on the types of power sled, sales channel and geography. Fitness enthusiasts use power sleds of different categories, based on type, depending on the workout. Among the product types, accessories can be used along with the power sled for different applications like a harness, lower bar rods, pull strap, etc. The increasing fitness and strength activities among fitness enthusiasts are expected to grow the power sled market over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the power sled market is segmented into:

Speed Sled

Push Pull Sled

Accessories

Based on sales channel, the power sled market is segmented into:

Independent Sports Outlet

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade Channel

Direct-to-Customer Channel

Third Party Online Channel

Power Sled Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, power sled market has been categorized into seven critical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The power sled market is expected to expand during the forecast period as strength training activities and fitness clubs market is growing across the world. North America represents a considerably high market share as the market is improving in the region due to the increased per-capita expenditure and interests in the strength training programs and activities.

Moreover, Europe is a growing market due to the high per-capita income and the rising interests in the fitness in the region is likely to create a demand for the power sled market over the forecast period. Power sled market continues to witness a significant growth in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, largely driven by the increasing fitness fad in the emerging economies like India. This has created new opportunities for fitness clubs in Asian countries, which is expected to pave new growth pathways for power sled. The power sled market is steadily expanding with the rising popularity of strength training and dynamic workouts across the globe.

Power Sled Market: Key Players

In the power sled market, there is a regional level competition among the manufacturers. Some of the major players in the power sled market are Iron Bull Strength, Dynamic Fitness and Strength, Rep Fitness, Escape fitness ltd., Gronk Fitness Products, Legend Fitness and among others.

Request TOC of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1415

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on