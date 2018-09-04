Wall Street Journal Online Subscription in Sri Lanka – Bharat Book Bureau

The Wall Street Journal – The digital edition is handled by Bharat Book Bureau [3B] for the SAARC region. Our Newspaper and Magazines gives you access to wide range of global news and information. We have the best of the lot to offer you.

The Wall Street Journal is a business-focused, English-language international daily newspaper based in New York City. The Journal is published six days a week, along with its Asian and European editions

Benefits of WSJ.com

Financial, business and world news updated 24/7 with 200 new stories added daily.

Online personalization tools.

30,000+ company profiles and 25 industry-specific sections.

Market Data Center “at-a-glance” dashboard.

The Wall Street Journal is the largest newspaper in the United States by circulation. It will provide up-to-the-minute business and financial news from the Online Journal, along with comprehensive market, stock and commodities data, plus personalized portfolio information.

The Wall Street Journal has a global news staff of more than 2,000 journalists in 85 news bureaus across 51 countries. It has 26 printing plants. WSJ weekend newspaper expanded with two new sections: “Off Duty” and “Review”.

Get UP TO SPEED quickly — 1 Read the What’s News column – a brief overview of the latest, most important news.

PERSONALIZE Your Experience — Customize your Journal information. Go to the upper-right corner and click on “Your Name” Journal and click My News. Here you will be able to select and follow companies that are beneficial to you. To sign up for specific email alerts, go to the More drop-down menu and select Newsletters and Alerts.

SIMPLIFY Research — Rely on information readily available and pre-sorted for 30,000 companies, 31 industries and 3,000 key topics. To start, simply enter your terms into the Search box in the upper-right corner of any page.

Monitor the ECONOMY — For News, Indicators, Calendars, Federal Reserve & Forecasting. From the Home Page, click on the Business tab and then Economy.

SHARPEN Your Business Strategy — Get up-to-the-minute business-critical reporting on the most relevant news and analysis and connect the dots between trends and business strategy. Click on Business/Management/CFO Journal, CIO Journal.

STAY ON TOP of Tech — For must-read tech news, analysis, commentary, daily buzz and consumer-product reviews. Click on Technology to reach WSJD, for all things tech.

Track MARKETS, FUNDS & INSTITUTIONS — Tap comprehensive, real-time news and data plus interactive tools and charts by clicking on the Market Data tab.

ENHANCE presentations, reports, and projects — Choose the WSJ Live tab at the top of any page. Access graphics and photos by clicking on the link at the bottom of the homepage site under Tools & Features

EXPLORE a four-year archive — Go to the bottom right of the Home Page under More and click on News Archive. Here you can find news by month, day and year.

SAVE and/or SHARE your favorite articles — Click on the Save tab at the beginning of the article. To access your saved articles, go to “Your Name” Journal at the top of the Home Page and click on Saved. To share articles automatically, create a collection folder and designate your recipients or just click on the email link.

Go MOBILE — Download the WSJ app for Amazon, Android, Apple, and Blackberry. Log in using your username and password created for WSJ.com. Go to WSJ.com/mobile for more information.

