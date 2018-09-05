Dried Fruits Market – Vast Research Of Industry & ForecastS TO 2026

Dried Fruits are defined as the fruits from which the water content is removed naturally or artificially. The various drying methods used for drying fruits include Solar Drying, Vacuum Drying, Microwave Drying and Freeze Drying. More than 60% of the dried fruits market share is held by raisins. The unique properties of dried fruits like its unique flavour, rich nutrition profile, and prolonged shelf life and higher health benefits.

Drivers & Restraints

Dried Fruits market is driven by higher demand for healthy foods among the consumer groups. Rise in the number of working women is increasingly leading to a significant change in lifestyle. This involves increasing preferences for convenience and ready-to-eat food products such as dried fruits. A study funded by International Nut and Dried Fruits Council (INC) says that eating dry fruits has various benefits on human health. Dried fruits are a natural source of energy for athletes. Dried fruits are a rich source of good fat and calories. Dried fruits generally contain similar nutrients as fresh or frozen but are more concentrated. According to the researchers, dried fruit has about 3.5 times the amount of beneficial nutrients as fresh fruit.

Some dried fruits are conventionally perceived as high sugar fruit products. They are being perceived as processed foods with added sugar especially the candied fruits. Added sugar has repeatedly been shown to have harmful effects on health, increasing the risk of obesity, heart disease and even cancer.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type, the global dried fruits market is segmented as Raisins (Dried Grapes), Tropical and Exotic Fruits, Berries and Other Fruits. The Raisins (Dried Grapes) are further includes Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Raisin Mix and Others (Sultana, Muscat, Monukka, Other Seedless). The Tropical and Exotic Fruits segment includes Table Dates, Prunes, Dried Figs, Dried Apricots and Other Tropical and Exotic Fruits (Apple, Mango, Papaya, Pineapple, Banana, and Citrus). The Berries segment includes Cranberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Mixed Berry and Other Berries (Goji Berry, Acai Berry). The other fruits segment includes Peaches, Pears, Cherries, and Kiwi..

By End-Use, the global dried fruits market is segmented as House-hold, Foodservice, and Food Processing. The Food Processing segment includes Bakery Products, Cereal and Snack Bars, Fruit Snacks, Dairy Products, Chocolate and Confectionery, Beverages, Frozen Desserts and Ice-Cream and Others (Jams, Infant Nutrition, and Ready Meals).

By Form, the global dried fruits market is segmented as Whole, Slices, Dices, Rings and Chunks, Flakes, Powder and Others. By Drying Method, the global dried fruits market is segmented as Solar Drying, Vacuum Drying, Microwave Drying, and Freeze Drying and Others.

By Distribution Channel, the global dried fruits market is segmented as Direct Sales and Indirect Sales. Indirect Sales includes Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores and Online Retailers.

Analysis by Region

On the basis of region, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global Dried Fruits market both in terms of value and volume in 2018. Asia-Pacific is projected to gain significant market share in revenue terms by 2026 end. This trend is attributed to rise in demand for various forms of dried fruits for exports in this region. Moreover, Latin America is projected to exhibit significant CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. Some of the major companies operating in the global dried fruits market are Del Monte, Dole, Lion Raisins Inc., California Dried Fruit Inc., Jab Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd, Bergin Fruit Company Inc., Vkc Nuts Private Limited, Viva Bella Orchards Inc., Kiantama, Sun-Maid Growers of California, Sunshine Raisin Corporation, Traina Dried Fruit Inc., Greek Dried Fruits S.A., Montagu Dried Fruit and Nuts (Pty) Ltd, Sun Valley Raisins Inc. A California Corporation, Raisin Champion International, Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A., Fresno Cooperative Raisin Growers Inc., Chengde Shenli Food Co., Ltd. and Ningxia Yuxiang Bio Food Engineering Co., Ltd.