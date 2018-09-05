High Demand for Corrugated Packaging is Expected to Boost the Demand for Carton Closing Machines Market

Carton closing machines are automated equipment used to close cartons using the end flaps. Most of the carton closing machines used in the packaging industry are semi-automatic, and aimed at reducing the amount of human interference. Carton closing machines when used as individual units are required to close manually erected and filled cartons. However, with the increasing number of plants undergoing full system integration, carton closing machines expected to be integrated with the rest of the production line. The demand for carton closing machines is expected to go up with the increasing consumption of food on-the-go. Currently, the food & beverages and the cosmetics industry are some of the key contributors to the growth of the global carton closing machines market.

The high demand for corrugated packaging is also expected to significantly boost the demand for carton closing machines, as many manufacturers turn to paperboard boxes as efficient packaging solutions. The global carton closing machines market is also expected to benefit from the major efforts worldwide, to reduce the impact on the environment, by adopting sustainable packaging solutions. Cartons and other board products are expected to witness good growth in adoption during the forecast period, which would create a demand for increased output. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global carton closing machines market is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period.

Global Carton Closing Machines Market: Dynamics

The global carton closing machines market is expected to grow on the backdrop of rising demand for protective packaging from various industries such as the cosmetics industry, consumer electronics industry, F&B industry, among others. Carton closing machines have witnessed increased adoption among contract manufacturers. One of the key trends observed in the carton closing machines market is increase in focus on customizable equipment, which can seal boxes and cartons in variety of shapes. Cartons with 1- or 3-lids are the most widely accepted formats for carton closing machines.

The emergence of automation and advanced robotics has boosted the growth of the global carton closing machines market. Furthermore, the growing demand for corrugated material for industries packaging is also expected to positively affect the growth of the global carton closing machines market during the forecast period. The focus of key manufacturers and brands is to adopt packaging solutions which can maximize the output with minimum operator intervention. Therefore, carton closing machines are expected to face sizeable demand in the next ten years.