A factory in your pocket thanks to Virtual Reality

Using just the smartphone in their pocket and a VR app, a project manager can visualise a factory in virtual reality even before the ground-breaking ceremony takes place

Expensive systems used to be required to display large machines and factories in 3D. With mobile apps and an iPhone® or Android™ device, this is now a thing of the past.

Limited use of 3D design data

Whether it is the sales department selling a machine, the designer planning its layout in a factory, or the project manager installing it precisely on site, they can all benefit from the use of 3D design data. Unfortunately, access to 3D data often remains solely within the design department. This is due to the high computer performance required to display such large and complex data. The processing speed, graphics performance, and memory capacity of a typical office computer are simply inadequate for this task.

Problem: The 3D CAD models are too big

Unfortunately, some 3D CAD models are simply too large to be visualized on a tablet or smartphone because they contain far too much detail. To overcome this problem, many companies will resort to remodelling their designs in a simpler form. This is a very expensive, time-consuming step that requires unnecessary resources because this data is already available in 3D in their CAD system.

Solution: Automated Compression

CAD Schroer is at home in the CAD world and uses specially designed software tools to process complex 3D data from a wide variety of CAD systems, ready for mobile use. After processing, the data can be used efficiently on mobile devices such as iPhone, iPad® and Android devices. Individual machines and even entire factories can be visualized on a smartphone without sacrificing detail.

3D AR applications for sales

With the help of AR apps, large machines can be virtually displayed at their intended location in the real-world factory. This enables the project manager to quickly determine whether unforeseen problems will be encountered during construction. For sales presentations, large machines can be virtually displayed in the meeting room and explained in detail via the use of animations.

A factory in your pocket

Motion sequences can be simulated, which enables the customer to virtually observe the movements of individual parts within the machine. The project manager can also walk through the factory using the apps on their Apple® or Android device to inspect machines and see them in action. All this with a device that fits in your pocket.

