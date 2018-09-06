Advanced Wound Care Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of USD 15 billion by 2025

A detailed market research study about, “Advanced Wound Care Market -2025” examine the performance by crystal market research. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Middle East & Africa).

Major Leading Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global AWC market are Medtronic plc, Medline Industries, Inc., BSN medical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, PAUL HARTMANN Limited, Covalon Technologies Ltd., ConvaTec, Inc., Coloplast A/S, Smith & Nephew plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health, Acelity L.P., Inc., and Organogenesis Inc.

Industry Outlook- Advanced Wound Care Market

The global advanced wound care (AWC) market is expected to be around $15 billion by 2025. This can be primarily attributed to number of factors such as growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers, ongoing technological innovations in AWC products, and rise in demand for faster wound healing and recovery, and the reduction in healthcare cost with a significant decrease in the average length of hospital stay. Moreover, the rapidly aging population which is more prone to chronic diseases will further increase the demand for AWC products. Additionally, availability of reimbursement for chronic procedures is set to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, low awareness about the benefits and availability of AWC products and the cost of these products will hinder the market growth in developing and under developed countries.

Market Segmentation- Advanced Wound Care Market

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of product, the therapy devices segment accounted for the major share of the global AWC market in 2016. Further, it is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This large share can be primarily attributed to the capability of therapy devices to enhance the wound healing and recovery process with the adoption of vacuum dressings. Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices segment is projected to bring in new growth opportunities for the key players in the market. This modality is gaining popularity in the treatment of both chronic and acute wounds.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The chronic wound segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This market is projected to grow at a high single digit growth rate from 2017 to 2025. This can be attributed to the growing demand for AWC products for the faster wound healing and recovery, as chronic wounds require considerable time to heal which increases the cost of treatment.

Regional Trend Analysis

North America accounted for a majority share of the global AWC market in 2016 owing to the rise in incidence of chronic wounds, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced AWC products in the region. The Asia-Pacific AWC market is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to huge patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as China and India along with increased awareness related to the benefits of AWC products.

Major TOC of Advanced Wound Care Market

Introduction

Report Description

Research Methodology

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Executive Summary

Key Highlights

Market Overview

Introduction

Market Definition

Market Segmentation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Emerging Countries to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Market Analysis by Regions

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

