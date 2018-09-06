Global Angiography equipment Market Increasing Demand For Upcoming Years.

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Global Angiography equipment Market”. Global Angiography equipment Market to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2025.

Global Angiography equipment Market valued approximately USD 9.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which give growth of the market is attributed to the high prevalence of diseases such as cancer and CVDs, increasing product approvals for advanced angiography techniques in the market, the large number of ongoing research activities, growing government and public-private investments, increasing number of awareness programs, and rising adoption of angiography devices due to a large number of angiography procedures performed across the globe.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Antigiogrpahy system

 Catheters

 Guidewire

 Balloons

 Contrast media

By Technology:

 X-RAY

 CT

 MRA

By Procedure:

 Coronary

 Endo

 Neuro

By Application:

 Diagnostic

 Therapeutic

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market GE healthcare, Siemens, Philips, shimadzu, terumo, abbott, boston scientific, Medtronic, canon medical system, cordis, B. braun. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Angiography equipment Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

