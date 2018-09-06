Global eClinical Solutions Market Size Estimated To Reach at USD 12,985 million in 2026,Polaris Market Research

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research, the global eClinical solutions market is anticipated to reach over USD 12,985 million by 2026. In 2017, the CTMS segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global eClinical solutions market.

Government organizations across the globe have implemented stringent guidelines to obtain error-free authentic clinical data due to the burgeoning number of clinical data research. EClinical data software facilitates processing of real-time data entries. Moreover, the need to process massive amount of data in the least possible time increases the adoption of these solutions.

The governments of various countries across the globe have sanctioned funds to promote clinical research of novels drugs. Increase in incidence of diseases across the globe has enforced government agencies to expedite the process of drug approval. The adoption of clinical data management systems has increased in the recent years to process the queueing molecules in the development phase of clinical research.

Technological advancements in eClinical software such as use of cloud computing to secure the data and improve accessibility across remote locations are expected to boost the market growth. Cloud based solution software dominated the global market in 2017, owing to the ease of delivery and convenience of upgrading to advanced versions. This segment has been gaining traction in the recent years, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Several pharmaceutical organizations have deployed eClinical solution software to comply with the norms of the regulatory bodies for processing clinical data without errors and without any scope for manipulation. According to the ALCOA standard, the use of electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) is essential in clinical trials, as these use smartphones, tablets, and personal computers to allow patients, clinicians, and their caregivers to directly report outcomes, which ensure highly productive data for better understanding of patient experience and faster approval process.

