The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health Uses Various Psychotherapies to Help Patients Heal from Trauma

[WESTPORT, 09/06/2018] – The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health (CCBH) provides comprehensive support and assistance to individuals and families looking to heal from trauma. The practice customizes their treatment programs, which may involve various psychotherapies, depending on the patient’s needs and situation.

Assisting Trauma Recovery through Psychotherapy

About 70% percent of people in the US have experienced a traumatic event in their life. Of this number, 20% have developed full-blown Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health addresses PTSD and other trauma-related difficulties through evidence-based protocols, including psychotherapy. The practice tailors their trauma treatment program to suit specific patient needs and situations. Psychotherapies play a pivotal role in their programs. Patients may be treated using various psychotherapies, including the following:

Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) – This solution-focused treatment encourages patients to challenge distorted cognitions and change destructive behavioral patterns by modifying dysfunctional thoughts, behaviors, and emotions.

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) – This form of talk therapy reduces negative feelings associated with memories of a traumatic event by encouraging the patient to focus less on the event itself and more on the emotions and symptoms that resulted from the experience.

Hypnotherapy and Exposure Therapy – Hypnotherapy helps patients explore their phobia more deeply, so they can reach a state of peacefulness and rest, even when confronting the object of their fears.

Their therapists may also incorporate group therapy and medications into the treatment plan of patients dealing with more challenging PTSD symptoms.

About Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health is a private group practice based in Westport, Connecticut, is home to dedicated professionals who provide individualized mental health services in a warm, health-oriented environment. The practice helps children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families, bounce back with resiliency through psychotherapies and other evidence-based protocols. They also provide consultation and training to the community and their peers in the industry.

