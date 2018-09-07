ASTPP to Participate in GITEX Technology Week 2018

ASTPP is one of the most popular open source billing solutions. In fact, it is the only open source billing software that is built on top of FreeSWITCH and provides all required features for billing and invoicing to FreeSWITCH based softswitch, gateways and other solutions. The leaders of this open source platform who handle this open source platform and community by continuously contributing to it with relentless support and development are taking this open source billing system to GITEX Technology Week 2018.

The ASTPP community leaders will represent this FreeSWITCH billing software to the visitors of the biggest trade show, namely, GITEX from Booth No: B1 -20, Hall 01, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai, during 14th – 18th Oct 2018.

As per the shared details, the representatives of ASTPP aim to generate awareness about this open source billing platform. Thus, they will educate booth visitors about this powerful billing and invoicing system that can increase revenues and business. The ASTPP representatives will do the tough job of representing the whole community to more than 100,000 visitors of GITEX. They have made some exclusive presentations and collateral that will be showcased to the booth visitors.

The representatives of the community are also inviting the users and members of the ASTPP billing solution. They are willing to meet all possible community members to personally show gratitude for their contribution to the community in goodwill. The agenda of meeting the users is to understand their experience with the platform and educate them about all different powerful features and benefits of this open source billing solution, in case they are unaware of it.

“We are really excited about the fact that we are going to participate in GITEX 38th Technology Week as one of the exhibitors and we will be exhibiting ASTPP over there. We are also planning to meet our community members over there as together we are making a difference and toast is required for all the efforts everyone is putting into making this community bigger and better.” shared a representative of the ASTPP.

He further added, “This is a proud moment for each and every member of ASTPP that has been connected with it in any way. As everyone knows GITEX is the third largest digital exhibitions worldwide and the largest trade show within the Middle East, Africa and Asia region. Our own ASTPP will be showcased on such a big platform and thousands of people will get to know about the power of this open source billing system.”

As per the shared details the main contributors of the ASTPP billing solution who had poured life in almost died billing solution back in 2013 by adopting it will be attending the booth visitors and community members. Thus, this will be a great opportunity for all to learn from the core building team of community along with other community members. The team is also accepting personal invitations for meetings to explore opportunities that can benefit the community in one way or another.

As per the shared details, the interested professionals can schedule a personal meeting with ASTPP leaders by dropping a line at sales@inextrix.com. The professionals can also directly visit the team at Booth: B1 – 20, Hall 01, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai during 14 -18 Oct 2018. For more details about their visit, please visit https://www.astppbilling.org/astpp-participates-gitex-2018/