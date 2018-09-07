Venus is a Promising Artist to look out for

Born to a Tibetan Mother and American father, Venus (alias for Lhadze) grew up in a military family. Her mother is a refugee spoke only Tibetan in the household. Originally born on the Navajo Nation in Arizona; after her sister was born, Venus headed to Southern California and preceded to the Bay Area where she resided for 15 years.

Venus’ influences came from The Doors, Bollywood, E40, Britney Spears, Lorde, G-Eazy and her Tibetan music she performed as a child. She also wrote poetry, enjoyed the stage from age 4 to karate and played D1 Women’s Rugby.

After a last minute decision to leave UCSC for the University of New Mexico, Venus academically flourished too while in a violent 3 year relationship that left her hospitalized. She took to dancing to pay for damages and found healing in the spotlight.

Venus’ vision to become a doctor is still in the works but has decided to pursue music before she applies for a lifelong commitment to medical school. Her vision of influences includes her childhood along with academic intelligence, and culture for a new generation of music. Venus’ goals are to ensure hip hop/pop/alternative music express her constant emotional fluctuations for others.