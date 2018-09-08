Magnetic Sensors Market Estimated To Grow USD 4,680.3 Million by 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global magnetic sensors market is anticipated to reach USD 4,680.3 million by 2026. The growing acceptance of e-compasses owing to their competence to improve the navigation experience of the users’ is anticipated to mount the application of magnetic sensors in automobiles during the coming years. Moreover, the implementation of these sensors is rising in consumer electronics application such as smart phones, and tablets, which is expected to propel the opportunities of magnetic sensors in the consumer electronics segments during the forecast period.

In the end-user segment, for consumer electronics market for magnetic sensors is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its wide usage for navigation purpose in smartphones as in the modern day, almost every smartphone is integrated with e-compass. In smartphones, e-compass acts as a digital compass providing positioning of the smartphone concerning Earth’s magnetic field thus, facilitating the smartphone to sense the precise direction.

The market in Asia Pacific and Europe together contributed the highest share. The presence of large automotive sector in European countries and consumer electronics manufacturers in Asia Pacific is bolstering the market growth. The emerging economies of Asia Pacific region such as China, India and other Southeast countries are contributing to the market growth with the increasing spending capability of population resulting in increased demand for consumer electronics, cars, gaming devices and others. For instance, sale of cars in China surpassed the sales of US. Also, the semiconductor industry of Asia Pacific region is growing at a high pace thus, propelling the market growth for magnetic sensors.

Major companies profiled in the report include Elmos Semiconductor AG, Baumer Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, NVE Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis Corporation, austriamicrosystems AG (AMS), and NXP Semiconductors among others. However, the constant decrease in the average selling price of magnetic sensors components is restricting the entry of new players in the market.

Key Findings from the study suggest Asia Pacific and European region is expected to command the market over the forecast years. APAC is presumed to be the fastest growing market, developing at a CAGR of more than 38% over the forecast period. The magnetic sensors market is presumed to develop at a CAGR of over 8.2% from 2018 to 2026. The consumer electronics and automotive segment is presumed to display the speediest development. The increasing implantation of magnetic sensors in several consumer electronics including budget smartphones, as well as growing demand for smart watches and fitness bands is driving the growth in APAC region.

