Match Time：9/9/2018 23:59 Sunday (GMT+8)

UEFA Nations League — Bulgaria VS Norway

Livescore | Match Prediction & Tips| Asian Handicap Odds|Line-ups & H2H Stats

———————————-

Bulgaria: Usually strong in their own country ( Recent Form: D W L W W )

Bulgaria may not belong to the great powers of European football, the Eastern Europeans are certainly not easy to beat in their own country. This was also the case in Sweden and the Netherlands in the last World Cup qualifying series. Both countries went down in Sofia against the team of Petar Hubchev. Because, except for a tie in Luxembourg, all away games were lost, the Bulgarians did not take seriously for qualifying. Bulgaria nevertheless started well in the Nations League. On visiting Slovenia in Ljubljana was won with 1-2. Midfielder Bozhidar Kraev of the Danish Midtjylland was the big man by taking care of both hits. When winning from Norway, group profit comes close. The Bulgarian selection has almost no appealing name. Most of the players are active in their own Bulgarian competition, none of them with champion Ludogorets Razgrad. For us well-known names like Stanislav Manolev, Dimitar Berbatov and Giorgi Milanov are no longer part of the Bulgarian team.

Norway: Sinks further away on the FIFA ranking ( Recent Form: W W W W W )

The times that Norwegian football was represented by names like Henning Berg, Tore Andre Flo, Stale Solbakken and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer are far behind us. In 2000, the Norwegians were in sixth place in the FIFA ranking, but nowadays we find them in place 52. 2000 was also the last final tournament on which we saw back the Scandinavians. In the qualifying series to the last World Cup, Norway finished in fourth place in a pool with Germany, Northern Ireland and Czech Republic, Azerbaijan and San Marino. In that group, the Norwegians scraped only 13 points, which is actually very poor when you consider that six points of that were achieved against the football yard San Marino. Norway can nevertheless have better known names than Bulgaria. This is how Björn Johnsen, Fredrik Midsjø, Martin Ödegaard and Jonas Svensson earn their living in the Netherlands, while Markus Henriksen (Hull City), Tarik Elyounoussi (AIK), Omar Elabdellaoui (Olympiakos) and Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) have a history in our country . Other well-known names are Havard Nordtveit (Hoffenheim), Rune Jarstein (Hertha BSC), Joshua King (Bournemouth), Sander Berge (Genk) and Stefan Johansen (Fulham).

THE BETTING VERDICT:

After all, Bulgaria is usually strong in home games, as Sweden and the Netherlands experienced not too long ago. France, too, was barely able to win. I regard the Norwegians a little more qualities, but I do not expect a victory from Norway.

Bulgaria VS Norway

Handicap Pick: Bulgaria 0

Analysis page: http://www.nowgoal.com/analysis/1502163.html