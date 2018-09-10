Convert your car to an all-electric vehicle with the car conversion kit Market!

Car Conversion Kit Market Overview:

The increasing fuel prices and car maintenance expenses along with the demand for controlling the emission of poisonous gases into the atmosphere are pushing the users for an alternate solution that can be affordable and efficient. One such solution is the conversion of diesel or petrol cars to battery-based zero-emission electric cars. The car conversion kits are used to transfer a regular combustion engine vehicle to electric propulsion, forming an all-electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Any car can be converted to electric by replacing them with the battery pack such as lead-acid flooded, absorption glass mat, Ni-MH, and Li-ion. These batteries can be charged using a power source that can be either a wall mounted supply or a special charging place. Electronic throttle is used to control the power controller, regulating the energy flow between batteries and electric motor. Special power conductors are used for connecting the battery, controller and motor. The conversion of fuel-based vehicles to electric will increase the fuel efficiency by over 200%, and reduces the huge expenses of the fuels.

Car Conversion Kit Market Growth and Challenges:

The vehicle conversion market also started including conversion car garages, aftermarket kits and vehicle components in the recent years. The increasing use of cars around the world and the demand for improved fuel efficiency is the primary factory supporting the Car Conversion Kit Market growth of global car conversion kit market. Additionally, the increasing prices of petrol and diesel, effects for carbon emissions on the environment and living creatures, increase in the disposable income of the population, changing lifestyles of the people, reduction in the car maintenance costs, increase in overall mileage, use of solar energy for charging the batteries and other prominent factors are fuelling the demand for worldwide markets. However, the high installation costs of these conversion kits coupled with the lack of availability of power sources in developing nations are restricting the market expansion.

Car Conversion Kit Market Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, Europe holds the lion’s share of the global car conversion kit market owing to the availability of leading car and original equipment manufacturers in the region. The increasing investments in the automotive industry of North America and Asia Pacific will offer new growth potential for the car conversion kit market in the future.

Car Conversion Kit Market Key Players:

Some of the key players of the Car Conversion Kit Market are Stark Automotive, XL Hybrids, KPIT Technologies, Enginer, EVDrive, Altigreen Propulsion Labs, Boulder Hybrids, and Odyne Systems.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

