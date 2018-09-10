Forecast and Analysis on Small Animal Imaging Market by Infinium Global Research

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Small Animal Imaging Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Small Animal Imaging Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Small Animal Imaging.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Small Animal Imaging Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Small Animal Imaging Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Life Technologies Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Aspect Imaging Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Promega Corporation and Mediso Medical Imaging Systems. According to report the global small animal imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Small animal imaging is a procedure employed using imaging devices and elements observing biological processes in animals such as rats and mice for drug genetic material expression studies. These devices are comparable to the devices that are used for diagnostic in humans owing to its smaller size, these devices are also referred to as microdevices. Imaging systems are cost-effective for commercialization and steady validation of new drugs as it contains the whole body scan of the animals. The examination provided by using this system can deliver respected information in preclinical or phase I stage of clinical trials and to recognize the activity of pharmaceutical compounds. Small animal imaging is measurement and allocation of biological processes that include the study of the target molecule that is used in clinical research for drug development.

The factors driving the growth of this market are technological advancements such as high-resolution multimodality MRI in the field of small animal imaging and an upsurge in market demand for small animal imaging techniques. Further, increasing number of the pre-clinical research, and growing investments in the development of medicines and are also boosting the growth of this market. Additionally, growing applications of in-vivo imaging in pre-clinical research, increasing number of Pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations, and real-time data storage and high-resolution modalities are again some of the key factors that are propelling the growth of the small animal imaging market. On the contrary, insufficient infrastructure provisions for research facilities, and the lack of skilled research staff in developing economies with the prerequisite of high-end devices are the major restraining factors for small animal imaging market.

In terms of geographies, North America has led the growth of this Small animal imaging market followed by Europe. While the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market. The growth in North America region is due to investments by clinical research organizations in pre-clinical studies, growing number of pharmaceutical and research-based organizations, promising compensation policies by originations and aggregate government funding in research activities are driving the growth in this market. Furthermore, in Europe region factors such as rising amount of research organizations for diagnosis of diseases and increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies in R&D are major factors boosting the growth of the small animal imaging market. Additionally, in the Asia Pacific region, the countries such as India and China are proposing high growth opportunities for the small animal imaging market players, increasing number of translational research activities and growing government support for biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D are propelling the growth in this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global small animal imaging market covers segments such as, technology and applications. On the basis of technology the global small animal imaging market is categorized into nuclear imaging, micro magnetic resonance imaging and optical imaging. On the basis of applications the global small animal imaging market is categorized into cancer cell detection, monitoring treatment response, longitudinal studies, micro-CT and epigenetics.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global small animal imaging market such as, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Trifoil Imaging, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Life Technologies Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Aspect Imaging Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Promega Corporation and Mediso Medical Imaging Systems.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global small animal imaging market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of small animal imaging market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the small animal imaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the small animal imaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

