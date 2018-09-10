Male Aesthetics Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Male Aesthetics Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Male Aesthetics Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Male Aesthetics.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Male Aesthetics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. According to report the global male aesthetics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Male Aesthetics are fast growing segment in Aesthetics industry. Men have significant facial anatomical differences as compared to women. Men’s skin is much thicker, has larger pores, has less subcutaneous fat, and generates more sweat and sebum as compared to women’s skin. Men’s are more prone to skin due to higher exposure of men’s skin to ultraviolent radiations owing to shorter hairstyle and balding scalps. Men also develops wrinkles at an earlier age, as they have less subcutaneous fat. Most of the men want to achieve a fresher and healthier appearance, instead of looking beautiful or having soft skin. As per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), men had in excess of 1 million cosmetic procedures in 2013, representing 9.4% of the population. The number of cosmetic procedures for men increased by over 273% from 1997

The Factors responsible for driving growth in this market includes increase awareness, acceptability and accessibility of male aesthetics treatment procedures. Besides this, Physiological factors also plays an important role in influencing male aesthetics market. Around52% of global male consumers consider their looks to be important or very important, and about 29% touch up their looks during the day. Nowadays, Men are now more aware about their appearances, so they are more focused on enhancing their appearance to be more attractive, also they are looking for rejuvenation to maintain fresh and adolescent appearance which in turn, has increased demand for skincare and grooming products. Also, men’s are spending more money on their skincare and are going to spa treatments and facials to boost the male aesthetic markets. However, high treatment cost is the major restraint factor for the market growth. Today’s generation is growing in an era of social media that pressures them to maintain a youthful appearance due to the constant sharing of photos which in turn, is going to create opportunities for male aesthetics market in coming future.

Geographically, North America dominates the male aesthetics market, followed by Europe. North America has the largest market share among other regions, owing to rise in non-surgical treatment procedures coupled with increasing spending power. Wrinkle removal, body shaping/skin tightening and tattoo removal are some of the most common male aesthetic treatments followed in this region. Asia pacific region is anticipated to be the strongest growing region followed by Latin America. Asia Pacific region is expected to attribute highest growth owing to huge population base coupled with rising disposable income, increase adoption of male aesthetics treatment owing to psychological and person factors.

Segment Covered

The report on global male aesthetics market covers segments such as, product, procedures and end-user. On the basis of product the global male aesthetics market is categorized into body shaping/skin tightening, fractional skin rejuvenation, hair regrowth, hair removal, tattoo removal, injectables and others. On the basis of procedures the global male aesthetics market is categorized into cosmetic and reconstructive. On the basis of end-user the global male aesthetics market is categorized into beauty center, home and dermatology clinics and cosmetic centers.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global male aesthetics market such as, Allergan, Cutera, Cynosure, Merz Pharma, Galderma, Lumenis, Syneron Medical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Alma Lasers and AQTIS Medical.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global male aesthetics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of male aesthetics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the male aesthetics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the male aesthetics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

