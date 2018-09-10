One Floor Up’s Professional Video Production Services Help Businesses Maximize ROI

One Floor Up helps businesses obtain higher revenue through video marketing campaigns that drive more traffic to websites and reach more consumers.

[DENVER, 09/12/2018] — One Floor Up offers comprehensive video production services to help businesses tell their story and raise brand awareness, which eventually may lead to a higher return on investment (ROI). The video production provider says that producing high-quality video content contributes to the success of an organization, especially in a digital-driven era.

Consumers Watch Videos

A well-executed video campaign is an excellent way for brands to touch the hearts and minds of their target audience. It is important for businesses to consider including this type of content in their digital marketing strategy because it can attract more customers and boost their revenue at more than 49 percent faster.

Forty-three percent of consumers want brands and businesses to produce more video content, as well. In fact, 55 percent of all people admit that they watch at least one online video daily. By 2019, 80 percent of all consumer Internet traffic will come from videos.

One Floor Up also cites the number of video views Facebook gets every day, which is about eight billion. Meanwhile, YouTube users view over 500 million hours of videos per day.

Given all these data, no wonder 51 percent of marketing experts consider video as an essential type of content they produce.

Working with One Floor Up

One Floor Up is a team of experienced professionals in the video production industry. The digital video marketers enjoy collaborating not only with each other but also with their clients.

Moreover, the video production company uses professional grade equipment when shooting and editing a video. This is helpful to deliver superior quality results that benefit clients. With years of experience, the company knows how to improve and optimize the client’s message to capture the emotions of their target audience.

One Floor up is consistent with its services. The company provides the same consistent experience to help clients present their brand no matter for any audience.

About One Floor Up

One Floor Up is a video production company helping businesses solve their communication problems through high-quality video content. The company works closely with each client from the ideation process to final execution without compromising their time and budget.

For more information, visit https://onefloorupdenver.com/ today.