2018-2023 Global and Regional Seed Coating Materials Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Intelligence Market Research brings to you this report on Seed Coating Materials Marketwhich is expected to grow from USD 1.31 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.02 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 7.51%.

The market growth is driven by increasing population demanding more food supply, rising technological advancement in the agricultural industry, and introduction of innovative seed technologies all over the globe, leading to increased use of seed coating materials. The market is further driven by factors such as growing awareness of commercial usage of seeds leading to an increased value of seed coating materials. Depending upon crop types, the global market is led by the cereals & grains segment, followed by the fruits & vegetables and flowers & ornamentals segments. Cereals & grains is also the fastest growing crop type in the seed coating materials market. The trend of using coated seeds is rising on a large scale in regions where there is extensive production and cultivation of cereals, grains, fruits, and vegetables, leading to growing market for seed coating materials for the mentioned crop types.

