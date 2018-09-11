Anti-hyper-lipidemic Combination Drugs Market Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players 2025

Anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs reduce the level of lipids in the blood. Certain anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs help raise the level of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol; some of them reduce the triglyceride level; while certain drugs lower the level of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Both secondary and primary symptoms of coronary heart disease can be prevented by reducing the level of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. In a single-dose form, ezetimibe and niacin are available in combination with statins. Anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs are also available in combination with antihypertensive drugs.

Narrowing of the coronary arteries is the most common type of heart disease, which is known as coronary artery disease or coronary heart disease. The coronary arteries are the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. Atherosclerosis causes coronary artery disease. Inside the coronary arteries, fibrous tissue and fatty deposits are accumulated, which are called plaque. Due to narrowing of the coronary arteries, there is reduced supply of oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscles. However, supply of blood to the heart may be sufficient during rest time of the patient. Supply of blood to the heart is insufficient during emotional stress or exercise, which causes angina. Angina is a condition of chest pain or discomfort. In a narrowed coronary artery, a blood clot can be formed, which can be triggered due to atherosclerosis. This can lead to heart attack caused by sudden blockage of the blood flow in a coronary artery. Heart attack causes significant heart damage.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, coronary artery disease, and heterozygous hypercholesterolemia all over the world is driving the global anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs market. Extensive research and development of anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs is also anticipated to fuel the market in the near future. Increased government initiatives for creating awareness about anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs in developing countries are projected to augment the demand for anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs in the next few years.

The global anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs market can be categorized based on disease type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of disease type, the market has been divided into hypertension, coronary artery disease, prevention of cardiovascular diseases, and heterozygous hypercholesterolemia. Based on distribution channel, the market can be classified into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs market can be categorized into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2016, due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, coronary artery disease, and heterozygous hypercholesterolemia in the region. Moreover, extensive research and development of anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs is also driving the market in the region. Europe held the second-largest market share in 2016, owing to increased preventive measures taken by people in the region for cardiovascular diseases. The anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, due to increased government initiatives for creating awareness about anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs in the region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand during the forecast period due to increase in the demand for anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs in these regions.

Key players operating in the global anti-hyper-lipidemic combination drugs market are Pfizer Inc., MSP Singapore Company, LLC, Abbott Laboratories, and Merck & Co., Inc.

