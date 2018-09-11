According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, “Asia Methanol Market: By Application (Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, MTBE, DME, MTO, Glasoline Blending & Combustion and Others) & By Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Malaysia & Others) – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the growing methanol demand from formaldehyde derivatives.

China continues to lead the Asia Methanol Market share and growth during 2018-2023.

China has the highest production capacity in Asia and it is estimated that only China has a significant growth in its production capacities when compared to other countries in Asia. New investments, domestic demand for methanol, cheap coal prices for methanol production and others are the driving factors for the increase in annual production capacities. Also, China was the major country in the consumption of methanol in 2017 and is estimated to be the major country for the same during the forecast period 2018-2023. The recent and upcoming methanol projects in China would help in decreasing imports in future to China. India, which is one of the fastest growing market in the consumption of methanol for applications such as formaldehyde and acetic acid, would grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:

Methanol which is the basic chemical for many applications in daily use, can be produced from many feed stocks.

In Asia, China’s major feedstock for methanol production is coal, whereas rest of Asia uses natural gas.

The methanol produced is used for chemical derivatives such as formaldehyde, acetic acid, MTBE, MTO and others.

Among these, a high demand exists for formaldehyde, acetic acid and MTO and gasoline.

These are used to produce products such as acetate esters, gasoline additives, olefins, resins and many more.

The products derived from methanol are used in several industries such as automotive, paints & coatings, packaging, solvents, electronics and others.

To access / purchase the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/15012/asia-methanol-market.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

1. The increased storage capacities for methanol in South Korea and methanol derivative applications are driving the demand and growth of the market.

2. Demand for gasoline blending is one of the major driving factors for the methanol market in China.

3. The demand from construction industry for formaldehyde, olefins for MTO, gasoline blending from automotive industry, drives the demand within the domestic market.

4. The demand from end applications such as MMA and POM, which are used in manufacturing computers is driving the demand for methanol market.

Key Players of the Asia Methanols Market:

Chang Chun and Lee Chang Yung Chemical Industry Corporation (LCYCIC) are the major producers of formaldehyde in Taiwan. Petronas is the leading and major methanol producing company in Malaysia. It is the only major company in Malaysia that produces MTBE and exports mainly to China and other countries.

Asia Methanols Market Report is Segmented as below.

Asia Methanols Market By Application:

1. Formaldehyde

2. Acetic acid

3. Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO)

4. Dimethyl ether (DME)

5. Gasoline Blending & Combustion

6. Others

Asia Methanols Market By Geography ( Covers 7+ Countries )

Asia Methanols Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. Petroliam Nasional Berhad

2. China National Offshore Oil Corporation

3. Methanex Corporation

4. Sinopec Group

5. Company 5

6. Company 6

7. Company 10+

What can you expect from the report?

The Asia Methanols Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

Market Size by Product Categories

Market trends

Manufacturer Landscape

Distributor Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Top 10 End user Analysis

Product Benchmarking

Product Developments

Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

Patent Analysis

Demand Analysis ( By Revenue & Volume )

Country level Analysis (12+)

Competitor Analysis

Market Shares Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

Opportunity Analysis

Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirements. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.

We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.