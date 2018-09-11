Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018 to 2028

Enzymes play an essential role in the digestion of the foods. Enzymes are made up of proteins that help with many events within the body, including the breakdown of nutrients for absorption. Some enzymes are made within the body for use during these processes, others come from foods. Some fruits and vegetables contain high amounts of enzymes. These enzymes can also help to prevent diseases. Many raw fruits and vegetables are naturally abundant in digestive enzymes. Because many enzymes are destroyed when heated above 115 degrees F, it’s better to eat raw fruits and vegetables for the maximum benefit. Generally, the enzymes they contain are most beneficial for digesting the nutrients within that particular food, but are also necessary for the entire digestive process. While all fruits and vegetables contain enzymes, those considered to contain the highest amounts in raw form include apples, avocados, carrots, grapefruit, spinach and tomatoes.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes are their use in the industry for fermentation. Other factors such as their high performance and the environment benefit associated with it also contributing in the growth of the market. In future, immobilized enzymes are expected to replace the batch fermentations for producing non-nutritive sweetener, amino acids, aspartic acid and tryptophan. In addition, immobilization of rennet can increase the process of developing innovative methods in the fermentation in the dairy industry.

Some of the key players operating in the global fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes market are:- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), and Group Soufflet (France), among others.

The fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes product variants. Catering the growing demand for fruits and vegetables based products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

The analysis will be done on modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the source, application and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.