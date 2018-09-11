Moboster, a new means of transportation for commuters and students

This year, many will be under the Christmas trees. But this means of transport is primarily intended for children and is not very convenient for getting around the city. For adults, engineers from Taiwan invented Moboster, “the world’s first transport robot for everyone to use.”

At first glance, Moboster looks like an electric skateboard. But for its designers, it’s not a skateboard. It is “a foldable electric vehicle that can be controlled in just a few seconds by everyone”. Indeed, unlike the hoverboard or Segway, it does not require to bend to be directed. With its four wheels, it offers a certain stability and it goes with a Bluetooth remote control.

Invented by elders from Tesla and NASA

The Moboster was developed by former Tesla and NASA engineers. It can advance at a maximum speed of 16 km / h and has a range of 18 km. Its 3,200-watt battery charges in two hours and can also be used to charge electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets.

Designed in carbon fiber, it weighs only six pounds and once folded, it can be stored in a backpack. Finally, it can support a load of 150 kilos and as it can be controlled remotely, it can be used to move heavy loads like suitcases.

