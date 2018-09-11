Semiconductor Wafer Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2022

Semiconductor Wafers Global Market- Overview

Increasing demand for advanced electronic products with a smaller form factor, and superior functionality has driven semiconductor industry to develop more innovative advanced packaging technologies. The rising trend of digitization, increasing trend of automation, and growing semiconductor industry are some of the major factors driving the market growth of Semiconductor Wafers Market globally. Semiconductor Wafers is dynamic market owing to its increasing applications across various industry verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, BFSI and others. However, technology complexity, high initial cost and dynamic trend in consumer market is expected to hamper the growth of semiconductor wafers market in coming years.

Today almost all electronic equipment are developed using the semiconductor appliances. Right from your smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices, home appliances and from past few years they are in transportation sector for testing purpose. As result of this it will create more demand for the semiconductor wafer market.

Key Players for Semiconductor Wafer Market:

Applied Materials (U.S.), ASM International (U.S.), Nikon (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Screen Semiconductor Solutions (Japan), Hitachi Kokusai (Japan), KLA-Tencor Corporation (Japan), ASML Holding (Netherlands), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (U.S.) among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Semiconductor Wafers market.

Industry News and Development

February 2018 – Air Products, leading industrial gases company announced to introduce fluxless soldering technology for wafer level packaging applications. The company is using electron attachment (EA) technology which is used to remove metal oxides from semiconductor wafers and permit reflow of electroplated solder bumps to develop proper shape and size of a substrate.

January 2018 – Inseto, a leading distributor of technical equipment and materials, acquired IDB Technologies to expand into semiconductor sector. IDB Technologies is a leading supplier of semiconductor wafers and substrates. Under this acquisition, Inseto has expanded their product portfolio after including IDB’s materials stocks and services segment.

Semiconductor Wafers Global Market- Competitive Analysis

The market position analysis is derived by considering various factors such as financial position, segmental R&D investment, brand value, product portfolio, strategy analysis, and key innovations in Semiconductor Wafers market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Semiconductor Wafers Global Market- Segmentation

The Semiconductor Wafers Market can be classified into three key segments as follows:

Segmentation by Process: BEOL (Back End of Line), and FEOL (Front End of Line).

Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecommunication, automotive and others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Semiconductor Wafers Global Market- Regional Analysis

Global Semiconductor Wafers market, by region is led by Asia Pacific in 2017. Asia Pacific is the largest manufacturer of semiconductor wafers. Also, the increasing technological development in automotive and electronics industry is fuelling the market growth of semiconductors wafers in the region. North America followed by Europe is considered to be the fastest growing region due to rising demand of advanced semiconductor wafers by automotive manufacturers in the region. .

Trend:

The ‘Soitec’ CEO Paul Boudre, has declare ‘SOI wafer specialist’ revenue valued around €218.9 million and it has been 25% up for the first nine months during 2017. The new product Digital 300-mm products name as FD-SOI, Imager-SOI and Photonics SOI substrates where successful for them. Further it was said that the semiconductor industry will observe major hike due to boost by multiple applications across various industries, including the need for enhanced mobility, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence or augmented and virtual reality.

