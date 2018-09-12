Clustering Software Market: Industry Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast to 2023

In this report, ReportsandMarkets studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Clustering Software Market for 2018-2023.

A cluster is a set of computers connected to form a single server resource for many web applications. Clustering is a method of transforming multiple computer servers into one group. The software is installed in each server that is connected to the network.

The architecture of clustering software improves the performance and scalability of servers, and reduces operating costs. Clustering software also allows server developers, managers, or IT professionals to develop new technologies and integrate them with the legacy systems.

Over the next five years, ReportsandMarkets projects that Clustering Software will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 3440 million by 2023, from US$ 2440 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Clustering Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, ReportsandMarkets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Windows

Linux and Unix

Segmentation by application:

Small & Medium businesses

Enterprises

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

The key players covered in this report:

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Symantec

Fujitsu

Nec Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Silicon Graphics International Corp. (SGI)

VMware

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Clustering Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Clustering Software market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Clustering Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Clustering Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Clustering Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



