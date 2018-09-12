Coiled Tubing Industry Report 2018 by Segmentation, Application, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

In this report, ReportsandMarkets covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Coiled Tubing Market for 2018-2023.

Coiled Tubing (CT) is a cost effective solution for numerous well workover and intervention applications, which can continuously circulate through the tubing, and the CT pressure control equipment used in treating live wells. The tool string at the bottom of the coil is called as Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA). It can be a simple jetting nozzle to pump chemicals or cement through the coil or large string of logging tools.

The coiled tube is straightened before being inserted into a wellbore and is re-spooled back onto the reel after completion of the operation in the wellbore. Key coiled tubing service categories include well intervention services, including well completion &well cleaning, and CT drilling among others. Some of the key uses of CT include circulation, pumping, logging, perforation, and production.

Potential increase in recoverable resources and increased exploration, production, and completion activities are the most important drivers for the coiled tubing services market. CT services are used to enhance both oil and natural gas production, while these services are necessary for any type of well to complete it and enhance production. Increasing focus toward natural gas production also require coiled tubing services.

Over the next five years, ReportsandMarkets projects that Coiled Tubing will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 5820 million by 2023, from US$ 3950 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coiled Tubing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, ReportsandMarkets considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Gas

Oil



Segmentation by application:

Well Intervention (Well Completion & Well Cleaning)

Drilling

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton Co.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Weatherford International Ltd.

Archer Limited

C&J Energy Services, Inc.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

RPC, Inc.

Trican

Sanjel Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Coiled Tubing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Coiled Tubing market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Coiled Tubing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Coiled Tubing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Coiled Tubing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



