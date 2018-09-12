Fast and High-Quality Custom Aligners with Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab

Custom aligners adjust patients’ teeth with spacing issues. Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab provides high-quality aligners at fast times so that dentists do not need to reschedule due to delayed or low-quality appliances.

[NORTH LAUDERDALE, 09/12/2018] – Dentists use aligners to treat crowding or widely spaced teeth. These are a series of customized tight-fitting retainers that fit the teeth in different stages. Following treatment, patients should have aligned teeth and a better smile.

Because aligners change in different stages, dentists must work with fast and quality laboratories, which can provide appliances on time. In Florida, Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab helps dentists provide a consistently superior experience with fast and reliable custom clear aligners.

Fast and High-Quality Custom Aligners

Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab understands how dentists operate and want to provide reliable appliances that arrive according to schedule. Dentists need their deliveries on time to avoid delays that would inconvenience their customers, which Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab ensures dentists receive on time.

The company has the expertise and technology to provide a wide array of high-quality appliances. All of the company’s clear aligners use the latest tech in manufacturing, scanning, and 3D printing. As a result, all its aligners can improve patient experience and clients’ practice.

Different Aligners Available

Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab offers three types of clear dental aligners. The Progressive Clear Aligner System involves the company’s proprietary software that increases the accuracy and predictability of each aligner in the series. It may take up to two weeks in turnaround time.

The Spring Aligner is a more affordable option good for minor dental adjustments. And the Dynamic Labial Bow is for patients with flared out anterior teeth.

About Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab

Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab produces custom appliances, digital laboratory products, and other services to Florida dentists. The laboratory helps dentists increase profitability, improve patient satisfaction, and decrease rescheduled appointments with time-efficient and high-quality services.

Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab has a team of 30 qualified members and almost 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

