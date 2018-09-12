Fertility Testing Devices Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Fertility Testing Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Fertility Testing Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Fertility Testing Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Fertility Testing Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Fertility Testing Devices Market are Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., AccuQuik, Quidel Corporation, Alere Inc. and Others. According to report the global fertility testing devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Infertility is a condition when a couples are not able to conceive after having regular unprotected intercourse. The fertility test is done by couples to detect the root causes responsible for their infertility. The fertility problems faced by both men and women is at equal rates, but women are considered to be more worried about fertility testing. The treatment procedure starts by gynecologist or general physician after diagnosis of exact issue with the help of fertility test results.

The growing awareness about fertility testing devices are driving the patient acceptance rate for such devices instead of choosing for laboratory based tests. Nowadays, Fertility testing is done at home and it saves time that helps to maintain privacy, and is comfortable for females. This report defines fertility test device as the product type such as ovulation predictor kits, fertility monitoring devices and male fertility testing products. The ovulation predictor kits is further classified as urine based kits, saliva based kits, and others. The kits and device are used by specialty clinics, hospitals, and homecare settings.

The changing lifestyle and the increasing stress levels, results in the problem of conceiving thus the fertility rate has decrease worldwide. The fertility test device are easy to use and helps to get accurate results. The gynecologist or general physician suggest men and women for the fertility test to diagnose the infertility problem, which in turn, facilitates the growth of the fertility testing devices market. Furthermore, rising awareness about the fertility testing and technology advancement are also another factor that is driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, high cost of fertility and ovulating monitors, and low awareness of modern fertility testing devices are likely to hamper the growth of the fertility test device market. Furthermore, sperm quality are monitored by keeping record of heart rate, air quality & environmental function, body temperature, and technological advances such as trak system are the trends that will bring more opportunities to fertility test device market.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for fertility test device. Increase in marriage age and high awareness about the benefit of fertility test such as easy to use and fast result features to drive growth in this region. In addition, technology advancement and increasing occurrence of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) cases are likely to boost the growth in this region. The growth in Asia-Pacific region is due to decline in fertility due change in life style and growing funding in the fertility testing devices market.

Segment Covered

The report on global fertility testing devices market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis of product the global fertility testing devices market is categorized into ovulation predictor kits, fertility monitoring devices and male fertility testing products. The ovulation predictor kits is further classified as urine based kits, saliva based kits, and others. On the basis of end user the global fertility testing devices market is categorized into specialty clinics, hospitals and homecare settings.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2016-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global fertility testing devices market such as, Fairhaven Health LLC, Geratherm Medical AG, Hilin Life Products, Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., AccuQuik, Quidel Corporation, Alere Inc. and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global fertility testing devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of fertility testing devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the fertility testing devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the fertility testing devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

