Ok Bit Ltd Announces Huge Income Opportunity with Every Hour Profit and Instant Pay & Withdrawal

London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2018 – People, who want to get richer fast and without any hassles, can take advantage of the massive income opportunity that Ok Bit Ltd has created for its members. One can join the platform by completing a simple signup process and can choose to invest in any of the plans listed on the platform. The company invests its members’ money intelligently and sensibly in the cryptocurrency markets and earns huge profits for each of the investors.

According to the company spokesperson, the ok payment program is suitable for every investor, even if one has a small amount to invest in their program. They have investment plans with a minimum investment of just $35, which also guarantee an hourly income between 0.656% and 0.825%. However, with a bigger investment plan, one can earn up to 25% hourly with a minimum investment of $500. Besides, they also have referral programs, where one can earn between 3% and 10%, and need not to invest any single penny. This could be a good opportunity for anyone to start earning big money who has a big network of friends and can explain them the benefits of investing in the investment program run by the Ok Bit Ltd.

The spokesperson reveals that their investment plan has many benefits in comparison to other traditional ways of investing in banks, in the real estate, in gold or other ways. They are allowing every investor to earn every hour profit, which seems not to be possible in any other way. One can deposit money in any of the chosen plans of the company and can earn hourly profits. Different plans guarantee different hourly incomes and one can keep growing his/her money every hour, according to the money invested in the plan. The expert team of Bitcoin specialists of the company makes sure that investors earn every hour from the huge transaction taking place every now and then in the cryptocurrency markets.

Another advantage of Ok Bit Ltd’s investment program is that an investor gets an instant pay into his/her account after each hour. This way, one can rest assured that their money is growing every hour. Besides that, one can also withdraw the money instantly after the earning is added into their account. Ok Bit Ltd doesn’t ask any question, nor demands any withdrawal commission for withdrawing the money instantly from the account. Thus, the company’s investment program is completely safe, trustworthy and highly promising for investors who are ambitious enough and willing to create wealth to lead a luxurious life.

To know more about their investment program and how one can earn profits every hour, one can visit the website https://okbithour.com/?ref=zxc10 .

About Ok Bit Ltd

Ok Bit Hour LTD focuses on regular investors, and helps them to use the ever-changing new cryptocurrency market of reverse investment with the help of Blockchain. The company has a team of highly qualified professionals who have in-depth knowledge of operations with cryptocurrencies and digital assets in general. The company aims at closing the gap between the part of the flow market and investors by making simple, clear payment plans and ensuring an established return on each investment by the discerning investors.

For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Johnston Jude

Company: Ok Bit Ltd

Email: admin@okbithour.com

Website: http://www.okbithour.com