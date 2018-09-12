Sanitary Ware Products Market to Surpass $53 Billon by 2022: TechSci Research

According to a TechSci Research report, “Global Sanitary Ware Market Research Report By Product Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022”, the global sanitary ware market is projected to cross $ 53 billion by 2022. Growth in the global sanitary ware market is majorly led by growing real estate and construction sector in the developing countries as well as developed countries, increasing availability of a broad range of products through offline as well as online sales channels, coupled with rising disposable income across major developing economies, which is resulting in higher expenditure on premium products. Moreover, supportive initiatives and subsidies from governments, growing premiumization of products in the market, and increasing demand for smart toilets is anticipated to further steer growth in the global sanitary ware market.

As per a Voice of Customer survey by TechSci Research, price and product life span of sanitary ware came across as the most vital differentiating factors for consumers in choosing sanitary ware products. Toilets and wash basins came across as the most popular product type in the global sanitary ware market. Lixil Group Corporation, Toto Ltd, Roca Sanitarios S.A., and Kohler Co., among others, are some of the leading players operating in the global sanitary ware market, and these players are expected to remain dominant during forecast period as well. Among end users, demand from individual customers has dominated the market with a value share of more than 60% in 2016.

On the basis of type, sanitary ware market can be broadly categorized into toilets, wash basins, cisterns, urinals and others. Toilets dominated the market in 2016 as being a basic sanitation product, they are in high demand. “With increasing disposable income in developing nations, demand for sanitary ware products in rural as well as urban areas is increasing. Moreover, rising awareness about proper sanitation and increasing investments by the leading players to offer a broader product range is likely to steer growth in the global sanitary ware market over the next five years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Sanitary Ware Market By Product Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022” has evaluated the future growth potential of global sanitary ware market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in the global sanitary ware market.