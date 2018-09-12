SmartCARE Helps Optima Telekom Improve Service Quality for TV subscribers

The SmartCare solution from SmartLabs has enabled Optima Telekom to continuously monitor the quality of service experienced by each of their TV customers. If issues are observed then the system helps Optima’s support teams to deliver fast and effective maintenance.

Under Croatian law, Optima Telekom must pay compensation to their customers if their service is unavailable. Therefore, SmartCARE is being used by Optima Telekom to actively manage this new legislation by providing customer support and management teams with timely and accurate information.

In addition to monitoring the actual quality of experience being delivered on all devices for every customer, Optima Telekom wants to understand exactly what content is actually being watched and to identify exactly which genres of content are popular amongst their subscribers. As a result of the initial analysis, Optima Telekom has tuned their content offering and it will continue to be modified to ensure the viewing demands of their customer base are addressed.

Following the implementation of SmartCARE, Optima Telekom has modified their service support processes as they no longer need to rely on a subscriber’s description of an issue as SmartCARE now provides a detailed analysis. As a direct result, the number of repeat or false support requests has substantially dropped.

“We use SmartCARE to identify and resolve issues with the quality of service we are delivering to every TV service subscriber. We are now working hard to integrate data from the SmartCARE solution with other systems to allow even deeper analysis and understanding of our service. We are also using SmartCARE to deeply understand what content our customers are really watching which will allow us to improve our content offering,” Luka Malešević Director of IT and BI department at Optima Telekom says.

“Quality of service is key to user experience. Not just the content is important, but also stable and faultless access to it. With SmartCARE you can capture everything occurring both on the operator’s network and in the subscriber’s home. This way, the operator gets full control over the quality of services and the tools needed to promptly resolve the problems,” SmartLabs CEO Mikhail Grachev says.

About Optima Telekom

‘OT-Optima Telekom d.d.’ is one of the leading telecommunications operators in the Croatian telecommunications market. Optima Telekom’s services cover the entire territory of the Republic of Croatia. The current market potential of over half a million ports connects more than 2.900 km of Optima Telekom’s own optical network. Services that are available for citizens are integrated voice services, broadband internet and IP television. Optima Telekom has offices, sales and technical teams as well as employees in Zagreb, Split, Rijeka, Osijek, Varazdin, Zadar, Dubrovnik, Pula, Sisak and Buje.