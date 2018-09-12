Sun Protection Products Market Size to reach $17 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Sun Protection Products Market size is expected to reach $17 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Sun Protection Products Market by Region in 2017, and is expected to maintain its lead till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2018 – 2024).
The Cream is the most popular form of the sun protection product in the Global Sun Protection Products Market in 2017 that is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period. The Wipe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2018 – 2024).
The Skincare held the largest share in the Global Sun Protection Products Market by Category in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Haircare Products segment is expected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd, L’Oréal S.A., Bioderma Laboratories, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Burt’s Bees, and Unilever.
Global Sun Protection Products Market Size Segmentation
By Product Type
Sun Protection
SPF 15 and below
SPF 15 to 30
SPF 30 to 50
SPF 50 and above
After-sun Products
Self-tanning Products
By Category
Skincare Products
Haircare Products
By Product Form
Gel
Cream
Lotions
Wipe
Spray
Colored
Powder
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Beiersdorf AG
Groupe Clarins
Johnson & Johnson
Coty Inc.
Shiseido Co. Ltd
L’Oréal S.A.
Bioderma Laboratories
Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Burt’s Bees
Unilever
