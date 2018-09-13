iNextrix Announced to Showcase Top 6 Products during GITEX Technology Week 2018

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., more popularly known as iNextrix, had made an announcement to participate as one of the exhibitors in the GITEX last week. The spokesperson of the company has shared more insights about their participation in one of the biggest international trade shows, which is going to be held in Dubai during 14-18 Oct, 2018.

“We are really excited as this is the first time we will be representing our company in an international trade show and a lot of things are happening. I am happy to share that we have outlined the top 6 products that will be showcased as the main products during the GITEX Technology Week 2018. Of course, we will be showcasing all our products, solutions and services. However, we will focus more on these 6 products as we have some amazing features and functionalities that can benefit the companies in gulf very much along with other international countries, of course.” shared spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details the company has two different models to offer for these solutions to interested customers:

1. Monthly Subscription based services

The customers can subscribe to a monthly service if they don’t want to invest in buying and setting up the solution on their premises.

2. Off the shelf product

The customers can buy and own the product by paying a one-time product fee for the ready to use product.

The spokesperson of this company shared more details about these 6 products. The shared details are briefed below:

SIP Dialer

The company representatives will be displaying their mobile SIP dialer at GITEX. They offer this app for free. The companies can also get a white label SIP dialer at competitive rates. The representatives of the company are looking forward to show their app to the booth visitors.

Call Accounting System

The GITEX visitors will be showcased the call accounting system developed by the iNextrix. As per the shared details, this system can help in controlling the telecommunication budget smartly.

Live Call Monitoring Solution

The company has announced to showcase their Asterisk based live call monitoring system to the GITEX visitors. This system can be used to monitor and listen to the ongoing calls and conferences for a wide array of Asterisk solutions such as, IP PBX, Hosted PBX, VoIP softswitch, Call accounting system, etc.

Conferencing Solution

The company has a conferencing solution to showcase during GITEX Technology Week 2018 to their booth visitors. The company is going to look for the opportunity to sell, both, conferencing services and conferencing solution for the interested customers. The company will also show some fascinating features during the expo.

Call Center Solution

The company has both, single tenant and multi tenant call center solution to offer which is provisioned with a wide array of useful features. The customers can use this solution for their own in-house call center or to provide call center services to their customers. The representatives of the company will be showcasing both, single tenant and multi-tenant call center software at GITEX.

DID Numbering Solution

As per the shared details, this solution is designed and developed for the wholesale DID service provider that deals with multiple users and vendors. The booth visitors of the iNextrix at GITEX will be educated about this solution as well.

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

It is a renowned IT company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company has been catering its customer with innovative VoIP and IT solutions. The company has announced to participate as an exhibitor in upcoming GITEX Technology Week, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai during 14-18 Oct 2018. The company representatives will be exhibiting their products from Stand B1 – 20; Hall 01 during the trade show. The company also accepts personal meeting invite. To book a personal meeting, call on +91-79-29700670 or email at contact@inextrix.com; to know more, please visit https://inextrix.com/blog/top-6-products-exhibition-gitex