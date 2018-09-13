Jon Smith Subs Solid Franchisee Support from Training to Marketing

Jon Smith Subs has a professional team dedicated to providing franchisees with professional guidance throughout the franchising process, from the initial training to marketing and everything in between.

Solid Foundation for Franchisees

Jon Smith Subs operating under the United Franchise Group believes that successful franchising depends on successful support. This is why the company provides every franchisee with a solid foundation to build their business on. Their team of professionals provides partners with professional support and guidance through the entire onboarding and implementation process.

The company provides comprehensive help through the following stages:

Training

New franchisees are given initial training at the company’s corporate headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida. They provide a state-of-the-art classroom environment where world-class instructors equip new business owners with everything they need to know to confidently launch their business.

After two weeks of in-depth classroom training, the team provides on-site training at the franchisee’s store location.

Implementation

The company gives franchisees access to collaborative systems and online training tools to help them get off the ground quickly. They also help their partners stay on top of training updates, the latest industry trends, and more.

Marketing

Franchisees receive access to innovative marketing plans that integrate a multi-channel approach that focuses on the local market. The company’s marketing program includes a grand opening toolkit, PR and printed materials, mailers, and point-of-purchase displays created by their in-house marketing team. They also provide assistance with online marketing.

About Jon Smith Subs

Jon Smith Subs has been a household name since 1988, a result of the brand’s commitment to quality, right off the grill subs, made with nothing less than the freshest ingredients. Today, the company offers franchising options to aspiring entrepreneurs looking for lucrative business opportunities. They are part of the United Franchise Group family of brands, a leader in global franchising that is home to some of the world’s most successful concepts operating in nearly 1,400 locations in over 80 countries around the world.

