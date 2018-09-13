NADI AERO CONSULTANTS (NAC) Provides Industrial Training Courses in the Aerospace Industry

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (September 13, 2018) – NADI AERO CONSULTANTS (NAC) is a customer centric Aerospace Consultant organization that provides companies with Industrial Training Courses in the Aerospace Industry. It aims to create a benchmark in the Aerospace Consultants industry to create value through services and products, and provide every customer with sustainable value.

NADI AERO CONSULTANTS offers advanced Aerospace TET (Aerospace Technical Engagement Training) to the Aerospace Industry, including interactive modules like ISO 9001 Training and Certification, AS 9100 Training and Certification and more. The modules also include Human Factor in Aviation / Manufacturing, Precision in Aircraft Manufacturing, Aircraft Manufacturing, Basic and Advance Composite, Advance Composite Repair and more.

There are management training topics such as Tooling Management, Project Transfer Management, Safety Management System, Quality Management in Aviation and more. There are Aerospace topics like Aerospace Documentation & Quality, Lean Manufacturing in Aerospace OEM, Basic and Advance Aerospace Assembly, Basic Technical for Aerospace Engineers and Technician and more.

NAC also offers First Article Inspection, First Part Qualification, Best Aviation Lay Up & Drilling Practice, Aircraft Workshop Technology, Work Package Bidding and Tendering and more. The company also provides customers with Root Cause Analysis for Manufacturing and Quality Engineers. Each of these services can be very useful for customers and allow them to be on the right track in the Aerospace industry.

The course includes Human Factor in Aviation, in which the Course curriculum is designed based on real experience that is gained from different companies across the globe. It helps organizations at the workplace by promoting safety culture and employee motivation. NAC is focused in building cultural awareness in the aviation industry. NAC has the mission of being a responsible value creator to every customer and business associate. It operates businesses at the level of benchmark and drives competitiveness.

Its program also comprises of Safety Management System (SMS), which focuses on risk management in individual situations and environment. The SMS training is monitored in aerospace MRO industry as mandatory training. It also concentrates on helping organizations and individuals in eliminating accidents, hazards and risks.

NAC believes in the values of Responsibility, Excellence, Pioneering and Respect. The company is powered by a very strong team, spearheaded by CEO Helmy Zin, Certification & Qualification Director Razif Mohamad, Learning & Development Director Mohamad Faruqi and CFO Raj Callychurn.

NADI AERO CONSULTANTS (NAC) is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and is an Aerospace Consultant firm backed by a group of Aerospace professionals in Avionics, MRO, Aerostructure and other international Aerospace key industries. NADI AERO offers ISO9001 & AS9100 Certification and Qualification Services to SMEs across the globe, NAC Industrial Training Course, NAC Higher Learning Institute Course, Aero Consultant Services and more.

