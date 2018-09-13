Wound Closure Product Market Analysis 2018: Covers Top Manufacturer, 3M Company, Medtronic plc., Smith and Nephew plc.

Global Wound Closure Product market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2024, wherein the period from 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period and 2016 as base year. The market study projects an estimated market growth over CAGR of 5.93% during 2017-2024 in terms of value.

The market is expected to reach around USD 16,077 Million by 2024. The aforementioned market growth is driven by a number of factors such as growth in aging population, increase in the number of surgeries and growing road accident cases. Moreover, increased burn cases across the globe and growing incidence of chronic wounds is also impacting the demand for the market.

The report exhibits the analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market and their impact on the market forecast. The wound closure products are prevalent for the treatment of lacerations, injuries and to treat surgical and chronic wounds during and after surgical procedures.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of the product, the market is segmented into Sutures, Hemostats, Surgical Staples and Adhesives & Tissue Sealants. The Sutures market is further bifurcated into absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. The Hemostats market is further sub-segmented into Thrombin-based, Oxidized regenerated cellulose-based, Combination, Gelatin-based, Collagen-based hemostats. The Adhesives & Tissue Sealants is segmented into Fibrin, Collagen-based, Cyanoacrylate-based, Synthetic polymer-based, Album & glut aldehyde-based sealants. Based on the application of the products, the market is categorized into Cardiovascular, General, Gynecological, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic surgeries.

The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global wound closure product market during the forecast period.

The report also features the competitive benchmarking of key players, competitive analysis of the global wound closure product market that covers business overview, product & service offerings, new product launches and mergers & acquisitions.

Key Findings of the Report:

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Wound closure product Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

• North America led the global wound closure products market in 2016 and it is expected to grow over a CAGR of 6.6% during the anticipated period

• S. held the largest in the North America market in 2016 and it is expected to grow over a CAGR of 6.9% during the period 2017 – 2024

• Based on type, sutures generated the largest revenue in the global wound closure products market in 2016 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the expected period

• Cardiovascular surgeries segment was the largest application area of wound closure products in 2016 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period 2017 – 2024

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Research Scope and Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Market Outlook

Chapter Four: Global Wound Closure Products Market Size and Forecast (2012-2024)

Chapter Five: Wound Closure Products Market, by various segments

Chapter Six: Wound Closure Products Market, by Application

Chapter Seven: Wound Closure Products Market, by Geography

Chapter Eight: Competitive Analysis

Chapter Nine: Company Profiles and Strategic Developments

