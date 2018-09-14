Joloda Joins the UK’s Largest 2019 Intralogistics Event

Global loading systems leader Joloda is taking part in the UK’s largest intralogistics event, the 2019 International Materials Handling Exhibition (IMHX). Joloda will be exhibiting its dock to trailer automatic loading system already used by huge names like Coca-Cola and Heinz.

[LIVERPOOL, 14/9/2018] – International loading systems leader Joloda will be one of the exhibitors at the International Materials Handling Exhibition (IMHX) 2019, a long-running exhibition for the logistics industry. The exhibition is set to be held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, UK on 24 – 27 September 2019.

Joloda will be exhibiting their dock to trailer automatic loading systems. These machines allow for fast and efficient automatic vehicle loading with minimal vehicle modification.

Revolutionary Automatic Loading and Unloading Systems

Joloda’s automatic loading and unloading systems integrate docking systems into the loading and unloading process, significantly reducing the time to move goods.

According to the company, this system can load 26 pallets in 90 seconds, “making light work for heavy loads.” Utilising this system also results in significant reductions in forklifts needed at loading bays.

Several global brands in the food and consumer goods industries currently utilise Joloda’s trailer and dock loading systems. Big names such as Unilever, P&G, Heinz, and Coca-Cola all use Joloda’s systems to meet their consumers’ high demand. The loading system is also used in the paper industry, for moving paper reels.

Joloda’s presence at the IMHX is a great opportunity for businesses in the logistics and materials handling sectors to view the loading systems and inquire about their specifications.

About IMHX

IMHX is the UK’s largest intralogistics exhibition. The event will gather businesses involved in the handling, movement or goods transport throughout the supply chain. With over 400 industry-leading exhibitors, attendees are given the chance to view the latest technologies and meet established and rising suppliers.

About Joloda

Joloda was established in 1962 after their founder invented the skate and track system. To date, the company has supplied over 500,000 loading systems, has 1,000 regular buying customers and has more than 500 sites around the world. The company provides world-class loading solutions and designs, engineers and manufactures the systems themselves to ISO9001 Quality Assurance Systems.

Learn more about Joloda by visiting their website at https://joloda.com/.