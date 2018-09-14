VR Vision Group’s New Virtual Reality Tennis Game Launched In Partnership With Tennis Canada For 2018 Rogers Cup

VR Vision Group is pleased to announce the release of their brand new, single player virtual reality game created with the expertise of Tennis Canada and launching just in time for the 2018 Rogers Cup.

The team at VR Vision Group spent just one month putting the game together so that its initial release would coincide with the competition that happened from August 4 through August 12. It officially debuted at the Aviva Center.

The simulation puts a player directly into the game against a challenger. It blends real-life tennis skills in a single player virtual reality world. Players can immerse themselves in the world of tennis, choosing a preferred racket hand and a variety of conditions for the game. The game also included brand positioning from the Rogers Cup sponsors for the event.

The game was custom made for Tennis Canada, the national governing body of the sport within the country. The organization owns the Rogers Cup and its operations. The makers of the game worked closely with officials from Tennis Canada to ensure a true to life tennis experience for a variety of players.

“Thanks to virtual reality, sports have reached a whole new level – and will continue to reach new levels as time goes on,” said Roni Cerga, Co-Founder and CEO in a prescient blog post from the company back in July.

VR Vision Group provided a full hardware deployment, which included two mobile VR stations that were setup in a custom built “VR Tennis” tent. The company works with organizations to develop virtual reality simulations and experiences to bring to conferences, events, and an array of other industries. The Tennis Canada game is another in a series of roll-outs for VR Vision Group as they realize their mission: to make it possible for businesses to take full advantage of augmented and virtual reality.

To learn more about VR Vision Group visit www.vrvisiongroup.com.

