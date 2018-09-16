Fulham Expands Line of Vizion LED Universal DC Retrofit Engines

New generation of higher performance LED Retrofit Engines with universal voltage and 0-10 dimming delivers with more light and less power.

Hawthorne, CA, USA — Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, has released a comprehensive new line of DC Retrofit Engines as part of its new line of Vizion LED DC Retrofit Kits Engines. Available in rectangular and round form factors, the new Vizion DC Retrofit Engines deliver lower power consumption and higher efficacy.

The new DC Retrofit Engines are offered with 0-10V dimming (100-10 percent) and universal voltage (120-277V) Class 2 output. They are packaged in six configurations, including four 7.8-inch round retrofit kits (9W/1400 lm, 13W/2115 lm, 20W/2820 lm, and 28W/4015 lm output) and two 4×7-inch rectangular units (9W/1400 lm and 20W/2820 lm output). These Vizion DC Retrofit Engines are suitable for retrofitting wall and ceiling mounted luminaires with or without plastic or glass lenses. In fact, they can be used for most lighting installations that call for a dimmable, preassembled driver and module in a compact form factor.

“More and more customers are retrofitting existing luminaires to simplify getting LED lighting into their facilities. Therefore we are seeing a growing demand for LED retrofit kits, with special emphasis on energy-efficiency, said Edwin Reyes, Product Director, LED Light Sources, for Fulham. “These new Vizion DC Retrofit Engines deliver more light with less power, and their versatile design and dimmability gives our distribution and OEM partners new components they can adapt for any type of luminaire or application, including indoor and outdoor applications.”

To simplify installation, the DC Retrofit Engines, have an EM connector on board for integrating emergency lighting systems. The kits are specified to meet environmental standards such as California Title 24 and are Energy Star listed and making them eligible for rebates. They also are cULus classified. Custom designs also are available.

For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com.

About Fulham

Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, lighting controls, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Europe, China, India, and the UAE. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com, @FulhamUSA or @FulhamEurope.