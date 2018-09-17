Find Reliable Company for the Machined Parts

Over a period of time it is quite common that the efficiency of the machines come down due to the damaged or the worn out parts in the machine. At such times it is necessary that you replace the parts with the best quality machined parts that can enhance the performance and functionality of the machines. The Lions industries is one company that offers customised machined parts as per the client’s specifications in best quality. The company caters to the requirement of the machine parts to different industrial machines like automotive, agriculture, oil and gas, fluid power, lawn and garden and other markets both national and international. They are experts in bringing out medium to high volume complex components required for the machines with the expertise of their skilled engineering and production teams as well as their state of the art manufacturing units. They bring out machined metal parts in steel, brass, bronze, copper, aluminium, carbon steel and alloys as per the client’s requirements. The company has the process capabilities to manufacture precision CNC turned parts ranging from 10mm to 300mm as per the clients’ needs. They has the process capability for CNC turning, drilling, milling, grinding, tapping, hot forging, zinc plating, powder coating, parts assembly, heat treatment, sheet bending etc that are produced with high precision and excellent surface finish that undergo visual inspection and 100% gauging as per the industry standards before dispatched to the client.

The company has state of the art equipment list for manufacturing a variety of machines through hot forging presses, milling machines, thread cutting machines, band saw, single spindle turning machines, CNC turning machines and many more. They also follow quality inspection process through their inspection equipment like digital mitutoyo micrometer, verniers, bore gages, Rockwell hardness testing machine, thread ring gages and standard radius gages, surface testing equipment etc. The company ensures to offer customised machine parts as per the performance requirement and specifications desired by the client. They are committed to offer zero defect products at a very competitive pricing. The Lions industry has also achieved the ISO 9001:2015 certification which stands for their quality process in manufacturing the machined parts. They also follow PPAP, FEMA, SPC and advanced quality planning in the delivery of the products to the customers. All the products are packed as per the standards so that they are protected during transportation preventing any damages.

