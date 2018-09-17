Invest in Fully Adjustable Concealed Door Hinge Systems from Altro Building Systems

Altro Building Systems supplies fully adjustable 3D concealed door hinges for flush doors. The hinge systems offer a range of features and advantages for excellent results.

[NEW SOUTH WALES, 17/09/2018] – Altro Building Systems, an Australian manufacturer for hinged and sliding doors, supplies fully adjustable, 3D concealed Euro door hinges for premium flush doors. Each hinge system provides a range of features and advantages to produce a high-quality finish.

3D Concealed Hinge

The Euro Concealed Hinge System is an easily adjustable and completely concealed hinge system designed for premium flush doors, suitable for residential and commercial applications.

The adjustment function allows vertical, horizontal and depth adjustment after the hinge has been installed. This feature brings a new level of control over a detail that would otherwise be difficult to achieve and maintain. Altro’s Euro range has successfully passed around 300,000 open and close private cycle tests.

Altro’s Euro range is designed to fit:

• A door weight of 70kg (154lbs) maximum for 2 pieces; 90kg (200lbs) maximum for 3 pieces

• A door thickness with a minimum of 36mm (1-7/16”)

• A maximum door size of H 2400mm x W 900mm (H 94-1/2” x W 35-7/16”)

Features and Advantages

Each Euro hinge system was conceptualised and engineered in Germany. The system requires minimal maintenance and ensures a high-quality finish once attached to the door and door frame. It is suitable for steel, aluminium and timber door frames.

The advantages of a Euro hinge system include:

• High load bearing capacity per two hinges

• Short lead times

• Quick installation process

• Space saving design

About Altro Building Systems

Altro Building Systems is committed to providing innovative building solutions for clients across Australia. Altro’s solutions include options for customised designs to match exact project specifications. The company manufactures state-of-the-art door systems made from responsibly sourced and high-quality materials. Its range includes steel, wood and aluminium frames with optimised door capacities that can incorporate almost any detail and finish. Altro’s mission is to turn the client’s vision into a reality.

For more information about Altro Building Systems and other product enquiries, visit their website at https://www.altro.net.au.