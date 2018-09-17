Nerve Djs “We Break Your Trax, Not Your Stack$”

The NerveDJs were established in 2003 by four prominent disc jockeys in Cleveland,Ohio. Not satisfied with simply getting music from the local record pool, these four disc jockeys established a union type association where local and regional disc jockeys, artists and musicians could benefit in the area for the purpose of empowering DJs. Nerve Djs realized that bringing disc jockeys together under one house, an economic force would be established in northeastern Ohio.

15 Years later The NerveDJs are stronger than ever, The NerveDJs has grown from those four DJs to well over 4000 DJs/Members worldwide. September last week friday, saturday and Sunday we will be back in Cleveland, Ohio for our 15th Anniversary Music Conference Awards Showcase Weekend, featuring R&B & Hip-Hop Showcases, A&R Showdown, Writers/Producers Sessions, Awards Presentation and the. We will welcome more than 50 artists/groups to showcase their talents during NerveDJs 15th Anniversary Music Conference Weekend.

Kicking Off Friday, September 28th with our Welcome to The CLE Networking A&R Showdown Party at The Anatomy Night Club 1299 W. 9th St.Cleveland, Ohio 44113/ last week of this month on Saturday, We start off at The Odeon Concert Club 1295 Old River Rd. for our 15th Anniversary Music Conference, Doors Open at 2pm for Networking, The Conference Panels will start at 3pm to 6pm. Some of the Industry’s top Heavy Hitters will discuss many different topics confronting artist and DJs in the music Business. Our confirmed guests include:

BIGGA RANKIN’, KING PIN the RAP JUGGERNAUT, TORAE from Hip-Hop Nation Sirius XM

and more TBA over the next few days.

From 5 to 7pm we will proceed into the $15K Artist Get Down after which we will award THREE Talented Artists/Groups over $10K in Promotions & Cash. We will present several DJs with our OG LEGENDS DJ Awards, The Midwest Monsters Showcase will close out the night from 7pm until Midnight featuring talents from all parts of the country. There are several Promotion/Performance Packages available.On Sunday, September Last Week The NerveDJs 15th Anniversary Music Conference R&B Brunch

at the TAKE 5 LIVE 740 W. Superior Ave. We will host our R&B Showcase here.