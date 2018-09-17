Opportunities for the global aerospace accumulator market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace accumulator market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft. The global aerospace accumulator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing aircraft delivery, increasing demand for wide body aircraft, and increasing demand for metal bellow accumulators in new aircraft and aircraft variants.

In this market, there are three major product types: piston accumulators, metal bellows accumulators, and bladder accumulators. Lucintel forecasts that the metal bellows accumulator segment is expected to be the largest of the global aerospace accumulator market. Metal bellows accumulators are maintenance free, so they are replacing piston accumulators. On the basis of our comprehensive research, Lucintel predicts that metal bellows accumulator is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within aircraft type, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. Commercial aircraft are the largest in size, so they require larger accumulators that are costlier than any other type of aircraft.

North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high demand for newer aircraft and the ongoing replacement of an aging fleet. Aircraft accumulator demand is directly proportional to aircraft delivery.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in aircraft manufacturing.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the use of composites as outer cover in steel accumulator for weight reduction and maintenance free accumulators to reduce maintenance costs. Parker Hannifin, Eaton Corporation, Triumph Group, Inc., Senior Aerospace, HYDAC Technology, and APPH Group are among the major suppliers of aerospace accumulators.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aerospace accumulator market by aircraft type, product type, material type, and region and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Accumulator Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace accumulator market by aircraft type, product type, material type, and region as follows:

By Product Type (Value ($ million) and Volume (units) from 2011 to 2022):

• Piston accumulator

• Metal bellows accumulator

• Bladder accumulator

By Aircraft Type (Value ($ million) and Volume (units) from 2011 to 2022):

• Commercial aircraft

• Regional aircraft

• General aviation

• Helicopter

• Military aircraft

By Material Type (Value ($ million) 2016):

• Steel

• Hybrid

By Region (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

