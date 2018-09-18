Cardiac Marker Testing Market – Segmented By Type, Product, Disease, And Region – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Cardiac Marker Testing Market Size is anticipated to grow at 8.8% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and it is estimated that the global market was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.16 billion by 2023.

Cardiac markers are biomarkers used to measure and the evaluate heart function. They are primarily discussed in reference of myocardial infarction, but other conditions can lead to an elevation in cardiac marker level. Most of the early markers identified were enzymes, and as an effect of that, the term “cardiac enzymes” is used every now and then. Be that as it may, not all of the markers are presently used are enzymes. For example, in formal usage, troponin would not be listed as a cardiac enzyme. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of deaths globally with around 35% cardiovascular related deaths worldwide. As per WHO, 17.5 million people died from CVDs 2012, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were because of coronary heart disease or ACS which represent around 42% of the cardiovascular deaths. It is also projected that each year approximately around 17 million people die of cardiovascular disease due to inapt diagnosis and it represents untapped market opportunity for cardiac biomarker diagnostic test market.

Factor such as rise in the prevalence and instances of cardiovascular diseases is among the key driving factors for the growth of this market. Moreover, a number of factors such as growth in the instances of cardiovascular diseases, the rapid increase in the geriatric population, growth in the funding from public–private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers are driving the growth of the cardiac marker testing market. However, technical problems related to sample collection and storage and issues related to regulatory and reimburse schemes are some of the having a negative impact on the growth of the market.

The global Cardiac Marker Testing Market Segmentation by Type, Product, Disease and Testing. On the basis of Type, it is segmented into Troponin I & T, CK-MB, Myoglobin, BNP, and hsCRP. The creatine kinase segment is further segmented into M & B subunits: CK-MM, CK-MB, and CK-BB. The troponin cardiac biomarkers segment held the largest share of this market segment and is projected to dominate the market in the coming years. This can be credited to its efficiency and accuracy in test results to diagnose cardiovascular disorders. On the basis of Product, it is segmented into Reagent and Instrument. The instrument segment is furtherer segmented into Chemiluminescence, Immunofluorescence, Immunochromatography, and ELISA.

On the basis of Disease, it is segmented into Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, and Congestive Heart Failure. ACS is expected to be the fasting growing segment driven due to the increase in the incidences of the disorder. Myocardial infarction is anticipated to be the second fastest growing segment, credited to its increase in the rate of sedentary lifestyle among individuals, alcohol consumption, smoking, and unhealthy food habits, resulting in obesity. On the basis of Testing, it is segmented into Lab and POC. The laboratory testing segment held the largest share of this market segment, while the point-of-care testing segment is expected to offer highest growth rate in this market segment. This can be credited to availability easy-to-use kits in ambulances and affordability for patients at the point-of-care diagnostic tool reduces expenditure on hospitals, thereby increasing the adoption rate of new diagnostic tools.

On the basis of geography, the market is analyzed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the global cardiac marker testing market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth. This can be attributed to factors such as Emerging markets, including India and China, have become attractive destinations for companies engaged in the development and marketing of cardiac biomarkers. Rising prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular diseases is among the major driving factors for the growth of this market in China and India.

Cardiac Marker Testing Market Leaders are Getinge Group, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, XENIOS Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Alere Inc., bioMérieux SA, LSI Medience Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd, and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

