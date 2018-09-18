Global HSC Cranes market Industry Size Growth Rate by Type, Growth Rate by Application & Forecast till 2025

Electric Overhead travelling Cranes are mainly classified into three categories- Top running double girder bridge cranes, top running (T/R) single girder bridge cranes and under running (U/R) single girder bridge cranes. Further they are classified as gantry cranes, monorails, and single and double girder cranes.

Single bridge crane’s trolley run on bottom flange of the bridge girder and have one supporting bridge girder while double bridge girder crane’s trolley runs on top flange of the bridge girder and have two bridge girder to support. In gantry electrical cranes the trolley is supports by multiple legs fixed on runways or rails. Monorail cranes only have trolley hoist and they do not require bridge girder to support. Monorail electrical cranes are generally used in production service lines and assembly lines.

Scope of the Report :

This report focuses on the HSC Cranes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increasing construction project around the world is expected to drive the market of Electric overhead travelling crane in coming years. Growing wind energy projects around the globe will require EOT (Electric overhead travelling) cranes for their installation and thus have huge opportunities in off shore and on-shore.

The use of EOT in heavy industry segments such as metallurgy, engineering equipment as well as automobiles in lifting and transferring heavy weighted loads from one point to another has been another prominent end use of EOT cranes owing to its efficient load bearing and maneuvering capabilities. The product has also witnessed a significant amount of use in inland ports and other areas of sea logistics

The worldwide market for HSC Cranes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Harrington Hoists,,Abuscranes,,K2 Cranes,,Uesco Cranes,,KONE Cranes,,Mammoet,,HSC Cranes,,Terex,,Liebherr,,Altech Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),,Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy),,Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),,South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.),,Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Girder Cranes,,Double Girder Bridge Cranes,,Gantry Cranes,,Monorails

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction & Infrastructure Industry,,Mining Excavation Industry,,Metallurgy,,Shipping & Boarding Industry,,Automotive,,Oil & Gas Industry,,Others

