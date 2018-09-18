Hyperscale Data Center 2018 Global Market Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Hyperscaledata centers have distinctly unique design and management requirements to support the huge scale of new workloads and storage demands. IT organizations are expanding their infrastructure to support the ever-increasing data. Technically, Hyperscaledata centers Market are big, run by large internet giants, cloud or collocation providers, and large enterprises. Hyperscaledatacenters benefit organizations by reducing downtime losses, providing scalability, easy transition to cloud and many others. They help in reducing the cost of data interruptions. Hyperscaling benefits companies to minimize downtime due to excessive demand or other technical hitches. Hyperscaling also helps IT systems to get back ontrack rapidly.

The increasing need for reducing operational and capital expenditures and rising demand for Hyperscaledata centers are primarily driving the global Hyperscaledata center market. The proliferation of IoT which leads to huge amount of data generation and surge in data center traffic are fuelling the market growth. However, the excess heat generated by Hyperscaledata centers and provision of cooling methods are hindering the market growth.

Global Hyperscaledatacenters market is estimated to reach USD 105 Billion at CAGR 28% through the forecast period 2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are Dell Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Lenovo Group Ltd. (China), Cavium (U.S.), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.).

Some of the key innovators in the market are Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Baidu, Inc.(China), China Telecommunications Corporation (China), China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (U.S.), CyrusOne, Inc. (U.S.), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), OVH (France) and many others.

Segmentation:

The Global Hypers cale Data Center Market is segmented into user type, components, data center size, deployment, industry, and region. On the basis of user type, the segment is further classified into cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprises. On the basis of the component, the segment is further classified into solution and services. On the basis of solutions, the segment is further classified into servers, storage, networking, and many others. On the basis of services, the segment is further classified into professional and managed services. The professional services can be further classified into installation and deployment, consulting, and maintenance & support. On the basis of data center size, the segment is further classified into small and medium-sized data centers and large data centers. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-premise and on-cloud. The Hyperscaledata centers are being deployed in major industry verticals like BFSI, retail, IT and telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and many others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Hyperscaledata centers market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America holds the major market share for global hyper-scale data centers market and is expected to continue through the forecast period. The presence of major players in the region, adoption of cloud-based services are primarily driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to show major growth rate during the forecast period. The rising prominence of cloud-based services and demand for data centers among small and medium-sized data centers are primarily driving the market in this region. The growing data among organizations and need for infrastructure are fuelling the market in this region.

Intended Audience:

Original equipment manufacturers

System integrators

Consultancy firms

Research Organizations

Managed service providers

Data security providers

Government Agencies

Data center providers

Cloud operators

