Amistad Partners and Maesse Lichter Marketing to change the world of representation

Amistad Partners (AP) and Maesse Lichter Marketing based in Cologne have partnered to offer global representation. Maesse Marketing has over 12 years’ experience in the MICE segment in Germany and will be working collaboratively with Amistad Hotel Partners to deliver value to the joint client base and strengthen AP’s corporate and MICE segment in DACH.

Amistad Partners operates in all global markets with a disruptive representation model of engaging strategic partners who are experts in regions or segment, this ensures that clients have the best representation markets have to offer from a talent, expertise and global awareness perspective.

Beate Christeleit, Managing Director of Amistad Partners believes “that the power of collaboration is key in today’s market and whilst we cannot be experts in all markets, we can work with the best in key markets to drive incremental revenue and growth to our clients”.

With the use of AP Digital, clients will benefit from seamless real-time reporting and have the benefit of engaging with the best of the best in all markets and segments through the AP partnership. AP Digital engages with the client from the contract stage and delivers a truly digital experience of the entire life-cycle of an AP engagement.

The two companies are very aligned in their goals of transparency, accountability and the vision not to be the biggest but the best representation has to offer. Bernd Maesse from Maesse Lichter Marketing agrees: “We are very proud of this brand-new cooperation with Amistad Partners and looking forward to a successful common future.” Beate also stated that this is the second partnership that Amistad Partners has formed, they currently have an existing partnership with The Black Book Consultants for North America.

About Amistad Partners

Amistad Hotels Partners (AP) is a digitally focused start-up representation company that offers global representation in all segments, coupled with bespoke consultancy via our AP Gigs channel. AP focuses on driving incremental revenue, establishing relationships in key geographic locations, delivering on client expectation and stimulating global awareness of client brands. AP has an office in London, LA, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dehli and Cologne. Amistad Partners’ commitment to accountability and transparency is delivered by AP Digital. AP Digital is a multi-faceted web and app technology that offers CRM, a client portal, an agent portal, a professional services automation platform, a contract manager and a virtual assistant. Every AP engagement is measured in microscopic detail to gauge the effectiveness of delivery and the efficiency of the dedicated team.

About Maesse Lichter Marketing

Maesse Lichter Marketing Ltd. is one of the leading representative agencies for international hotels and destination management companies in the German-speaking markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. They develop innovative concepts for your meetings, incentives, conferences & event projects according to your wishes and compliance requirements.

Source : https://www.amistadpartners.com/apvoice/amistad-partners-and-maesse-lichter-marketing-to-change-the-world-of-representation